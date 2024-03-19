Leaf Automation: Next Generation AI-enhanced CAD Plugin





Published on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Leaf Automation is a participant in Cohort 3 ofTransform, a data science and AI startup accelerator supported by Deep Tech Ventures at the University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in collaboration with the Data Science Institute.

Leaf Automation is developing the next generation of AI-powered CAD plugins to accelerate and optimize the design of commercial electrical and mechanical systems.

Evan Haug, CEO and co-founder of Leaf, said tedious CAD drafting work, which takes up about 40% of engineers' time, is holding back the rate of construction of renewable energy infrastructure. To help engineers focus their time on more impactful work, the startup is incorporating its AI-powered automatic design generation into its CAD platform.

The Leaf team came together in 2020 during their undergraduate years at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), and their idea was accepted into CWRU's Great Lakes Energy Institute's Undergraduate Cleantech Incubator.

Leaf is pioneering the combination of classic AI, reinforcement learning techniques, and rule-based guardrails to generate code-compliant, optimized engineering blueprints in just seconds, says Electrical Engineering and Solar. said Haug, who has an engineering background.

He explained that using reinforcement learning eliminates the need to source thousands of existing engineering drawings, which is required by companies in the field of using generative AI. This allows Leafs models to achieve higher optimization than models trained using human-generated design data.

Haug added that leveraging artificial intelligence in construction engineering will accelerate design and implementation and help overcome system inefficiencies found in current design and development workflows.

The team believes that the scalability of the reinforcement learning system allows them to extend their services across a wide range of engineering disciplines, including plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), structural engineering, civil engineering, and more. Also, so far, feedback from his more than 50 potential customers in the construction engineering industry has been positive. [They are] Haug said he is excited about the idea of ​​leveraging AI from within the CAD platform he currently uses to do engineering design work.

Additionally, Leaf is partnering with 10 companies to beta test Branch, a solar engineering automation tool for AutoCAD scheduled for release in May of this year. Haug said the plan is to develop a suite of engineering automation applications across engineering disciplines.

As the year progresses, he hopes to spin out new automation applications each year, initially as standalone CAD plug-in products, but then integrate each application with existing players in the engineering automation space. We explained that we are considering offering it to Offered as a license or sale of IP, the funds are used to fuel research and development into more ambitious automation applications in the future.

As part of the Transform Accelerator, Haug will collaborate with resources at the Polsky Center to iterate on branches and refine commercialization plans, collaborate with Chicago's AI/ML resources, including faculty and students, and expand construction engineering He said he looks forward to working with leaders to support the ongoing work. and future products.

// Backed by Polsky Centers Deep Tech Ventures, Transform provides startups accepted into the accelerator with comprehensive access to business and technical training, industry mentorship, venture capital connections, and access to funding opportunities. Provide support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2024/03/19/leaf-automation-next-generation-ai-enhanced-cad-plugins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos