5 smartphones to buy instead of Google Pixel 8 Pro





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Is Google Pixel 8 Pro a good smartphone? Absolutely! This is probably the best smartphone Google has ever made, and we lavished praise on it in our Google Pixel 8 Pro review. Battery life isn't anything to write home about, and the temperature sensor is a bit concerning, but the camera quality, gorgeous design, strong specs, and promise of seven years of updates tell you this is no phone. It means. Please miss it.

But while the Pixel 8 Pro is a very powerful smartphone, it's not the only option. In fact, if you're currently considering the Pixel 8 Pro, here are five other smartphones you should consider buying instead of Google's most expensive flagship.

Google Pixel 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may be the best Pixel Google has ever made. But since the Google Pixel 8 exists, that's just a “maybe”. When considering pure value, pound for pound it's hard for the Pro to beat its cheaper sibling outright. That's why Pixel 8 is a strong alternative to Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 doesn't have as many advanced features as Pixel 8 Pro. However, there is no doubt that these are features that you can live without. The most notable thing is the loss of the 5x optical zoom lens, which is definitely a shame. But be honest with yourself. How often does he take 5x zoom photos in the first place? Everything else is just a slight downgrade. It has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 6.2-inch display instead of 6.7-inch, and reduced mass storage options. The 256 GB storage option is still available, which should be enough for most people. The smaller display also means the phone itself is smaller (a bonus for those who don't want a phone as big as the Pixel 8 Pro).

The best part is that much of the Pixel 8 mirrors what's great about the Pro version. You get Google's Tensor G3 processor, a bright OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and the same seven years of updates. Pixel 8 battery life lasts about a day, but may not last much longer. And yes, the camera is just as good, and there are AI tricks here as well.

The decision to buy the Pixel 8 over the Pixel 8 Pro is largely a matter of budget. The Pixel 8 is $300 cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro, making it a very attractive proposition. Is an extra camera lens and a larger screen worth $300? For some, it might be. But for us, the Pixel 8 represents incredible value for money and is clearly a much better smartphone than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Joe Marling / Digital Trends

For many people, Samsung is synonymous with Android, so it's no surprise that one of the Pixel 8 Pro's strongest competitors is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. The two devices are in a similar price range, with smaller, lower-power versions below. However, in many ways these two are diametrically opposed devices, so it would be a mistake to think that they are fundamentally the same. In fact, give the S24 Plus a goatee and it could rival the Pixel 8 Pro's mirror universe twin.

What the Pixel 8 Pro lacks, the S24 Plus excels at, and vice versa. Battery life is the biggest example. The S24 Plus has a lifespan of 2 days, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a lifespan of almost 1 day. In fact, on busy days, it can be difficult to get to bedtime using Google's latest products. In addition to this, charging is much faster than the Pixel 8 Pro's relatively slower 30W. His Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is faster and runs cooler than the Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3. There are also opposite designs. While the Pixel has gentle curves, this year's Galaxy Plus models emphasize flat edges.

Of course, swings and roundabouts go both ways, and the S24 Plus has some drawbacks. Samsung's One UI software is still based on Android, but it's noticeably more feature-rich with a number of additional Samsung-themed apps. The camera is great, but not as good as the Pixel 8 Pro. You get an extra camera lens, but the overall performance isn't as strong, so you'll be sacrificing quality for versatility.

This depends on what you value in your smartphone. If you want strong battery life with an equally powerful processor and faster charging, and don't mind more crowded software and a slightly less capable camera, you should consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for the same price. there is.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Every time a recommendation article like this comes up, I can't help but recommend the OnePlus 12. Flagship Killer has graduated from taking on mere flagships and is setting its sights on the super-flagship range. Simply put, the Pixel 8 Pro falls short here in terms of pure power, but there are still some reasons to choose Google's latest offering over OnePlus.

In terms of strengths, the OnePlus 12 is an absolute powerhouse. OnePlus' latest phones are designed to take on some of the world's most powerful flagships, meaning they pack an incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 512GB of storage, and up to 16GB of storage. It's using a tremendous amount of RAM. Those specs alone make the Pixel 8 Pro impressive, but add in a massive 5,400mAh battery that lasts two days on a single full charge and supports up to 80W fast charging (starting at $800).

So it's a huge failure for OnePlus, right? necessarily. To achieve all this, OnePlus had to scrap everything that was irrelevant. That said, there are very few additional features of note. It lacks the AI ​​smarts that the Pixel 8 Pro has, and while the OnePlus 12's camera is good, it's not quite up to the Pixel's level. Moreover, as it turns out, the extra power isn't really all that useful. Yes, we are getting more powerful, but do we actually feel more powerful every day? Probably not for some of us.

Still, it's hard to argue with the value for money you get for $800, and for that reason alone you should seriously consider buying the OnePlus 12 over the Pixel 8 Pro.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Here's something that may have come out of left field for you. Yes, Motorola still makes flagship phones, and they're so good that you should absolutely care.

The Motorola Edge Plus launched in mid-2023, so it doesn't have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in many of the alternatives on this list. However, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a very powerful chip that has served the previous generation flagships well and will continue to put up a strong fight against Tensor G3. The OLED display is a particular highlight, with an incredible 165Hz variable refresh rate and impressive screen technology. The battery also lasts two days, and 68W fast charging makes charging the Pixel 8 Pro a breeze. Even the software is pretty close to the Pixel's Android, with some of Motorola's gesture controls built-in.

I'm in a similar situation to most other challengers. The camera isn't as good as the Pixel 8 Pro and is probably the weakest on this list. There's also no always-on display and the speakers can't live up to the excellent quality of the display, making watching movies on this a bit disappointing. But at $800, it's still a very strong contender.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a great smartphone, but it can go even further. If you want the most powerful, feature-rich, and most extra phone, you need the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's no surprise at this point that the S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Like all mobile phones, it's incredibly powerful. There's little to wow about this phone, especially when you pack it with 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. But that's actually not that great, right? Samsung didn't stop there. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a huge 6.8-inch display that runs on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, with a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz. Combine that with top-of-the-line specs, and you've got a fast, responsive, and incredibly smooth phone.

The camera system is one of the only systems that can compete against the Pixel 8 Pro and win. Yes, that's right. Digital Trends' Andy Boxall pitted his two phones against each other, and it was the Galaxy S24 Ultra that came out on top. Considering Google's dominance in cell phone cameras in recent years, this is quite a remarkable achievement for a Samsung phone. Incorporate his included S Pen and Samsung's new Galaxy AI and you have a truly transcendent smartphone.

Of course, there's a pretty big caveat here, and that's the price. The Pixel 8 Pro is already an expensive smartphone at $999, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300, over $300. That's a lot of money to spend on a smartphone, but if you want the most advanced Android smartphone you can buy in 2024, this is your only option.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/phones-you-should-buy-instead-of-the-google-pixel-8-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos