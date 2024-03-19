Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Alexander Chaubel sells 50,000 shares of Aquestive stock





A recent SEC filing reveals that Alexander Schobel, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock on March 15, 2024 . The trades he executed at an average price of $6 per share, total sales amounting to his $300,000.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address the unmet needs of patients and improve their quality of life. The company utilizes its proprietary PharmFilm technology to develop oral film formulations designed to solve problems with existing treatments such as poor bioavailability, patient burden, and adherence.

According to the data provided, insiders have been active in the market over the past year and have sold a total of 75,000 shares, but did not buy any shares. This latest transaction continues a trend observed in the company's insider trading history.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc's insider trading history shows that there were no insider purchases in the past year, with 0 insider purchases recorded. On the other hand, there were two cases of insider selling during the same period, suggesting that insiders may lack confidence in stock accumulation.

In terms of valuation, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.'s stock was trading at $6.00 on the day of the most recent insider sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $394.66 million. The price to GF value ratio is 3.77 and the GF value is $1.59. This suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' proprietary valuation model.

The GF value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, adjustment factors based on the company's past earnings and growth, and future earnings forecasts provided by Morningstar analysts.

The Insider Trends image above is a visual representation of insider trading activity over time, useful for investors considering recent trading activity.

The GF Value picture provides insight into a stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate, which is a key factor for investors when evaluating the potential investment opportunities and risks associated with a stock.

