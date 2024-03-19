Google was discussing allowing Noindex in Robots.txt





Google's John Mueller answered a question on LinkedIn discussing the use of the unsupported noindex directive in his personal website's robots.txt. He explained the pros and cons of search engine support for this directive and provided insight into his internal Google discussions regarding support for this directive.

John Mueller's Robots.txt

Mueller's robots.txt has been making headlines over the past week due to the overall weirdness of the strange and non-standard instructions it uses.

It was almost inevitable that Mueller's robots.txt would come under scrutiny and go viral in the search marketing community.

Noindex directive

Everything included in robots.txt is called a directive. A directive is a request to the web crawler that it is obligated to comply with (if you follow the robots.txt directive).

There are standards for how robots.txt directives are written, and those that do not conform to those standards may be ignored. Mueller's non-standard directive in his robots.txt caught my eye and I decided to post a question about it to John Mueller via LinkedIn to find out if Google supports that non-standard directive. Did.

This is a good question because if Googlers are using it, it's easy to assume that Google might support it.

The non-standard directive was noindex. Noindex is part of the Meta Robots standard, but not part of the robots.txt standard. Mueller didn't just have one instance of the noindex directive; he had 5,506 instances of the noindex directive.

Mahek Giri, the SEO specialist who asked the question, writes:

“John Mueller's robots.txt file contains

There are some unusual commands:

“No index:”

This command is not part of the standard robots.txt format.

So do you think it will affect how search engines index his pages?

John Mueller wants to know about noindex: in robots.txt

Why is the Noindex directive in Robots.txt not supported by Google?

Google's John Mueller responded, “Not supported.”

Mr. Muller replied:

“This is an unsupported directive. It does nothing.”

Mueller also explained that Google at one point considered supporting the noindex directive from within robots.txt. Because it provides a way for publishers to simultaneously block Google from both crawling and indexing their content.

Currently, it is possible to block crawling with robots.txt and block indexing using the meta robots noindex directive. However, you cannot use meta robot directives to block indexing and robots.txt to block crawling at the same time. The block on the crawl prevents the crawler from “seeing” meta robot directives.

Mueller explained why Google decided not to move forward with the idea of ​​honoring the noindex directive in robots.txt.

he wrote:

“There was a lot of discussion about whether robots.txt should be supported as part of the standard. The idea behind it was that it would be nice to be able to block both crawling and indexing at the same time. Robots. txt can be used to block crawling or block indexing (using the robots meta tag to allow crawling). robots.txt can also be set to “noindex” to block both. That's the idea.

Unfortunately, many people copy and paste robots.txt files without looking closely (and few people look as closely as you!), so it's very easy to accidentally delete important parts of your website. It's easy to do. And it was decided that this was not a supported director or should not be part of the robots.txt standard…probably over 10 years ago at this point. ”

Why does Mueller's Robots.txt contain noindex

Mueller clarified that it is unlikely that Google will support that tag, which was confirmed about a decade ago. The revelations about these internal discussions are interesting, but they also deepen Mueller's sense of strangeness about his robots.txt.

