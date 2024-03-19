Unilever spins off ice cream business and creates technology-enabled productivity program





Unilever's ice cream business will now be under separate ownership as it focuses on four main groups: Beauty & Wellness, Personal Care, Home Care and Nutrition.

The company decided to transition its ice cream business to a different ownership structure, including brands such as Wall's Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, and achieved sales of $8.5 billion in 2023.

This includes supply chain and point-of-sale systems, and the company says that ice cream, as a separate, more focused business segment, will have the capital and resources to grow the business and support the company's unique strategy. provides operational and financial flexibility to allocate

This includes optimizing companies' manufacturing and logistics networks and creating more flexible distribution channels. Initiatives are already underway and include increasing productivity and efficiency, streamlining products, and investing in key innovations.

The company says the transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, and will most likely result in a split. This means that the ice cream business will operate with a similar capital structure to comparable publicly traded companies.

Unilever has introduced many innovations in the ice cream business over the years. In November, Unilever granted a free, non-exclusive license to 12 of its reformulation patents, allowing ice cream makers to use insights gained from two pilot trials to keep products stable at warmer freezer temperatures. I made it available for use.

Last year, the company developed an e-commerce app for its retail partners that works with AI-based refrigerators to monitor inventory levels, make electronic payments, and check for discounts and special offers. Most recently, the company added image capture and AI within its 50,000 freezers to enhance its inventory and ordering systems.

Measures that can reduce costs the most

The company is also addressing further efficiency opportunities by launching a productivity program focused on driving growth through a leaner and more focused approach, supported by investments in technology. announced.

Over the next three years, the program is expected to save Unilever a total of approximately $868 million, which will be reinvested in research and development and the company's four core business areas.

The company said its technology-driven investments will help reduce complexity and duplication of efforts. This initiative will result in approximately 7,500 job cuts.

By simplifying our portfolio and increasing productivity, we can further unlock the potential of this business, delivering strong, sustainable growth and increasing profitability as one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. Hein Schumacher, Unilever's CEO, said: “This will support our ambition to position Unilever. In a statement. We are committed to implementing productivity programs in consultation with employee representatives and with respect and consideration for affected employees.

Unilever's growth action plan

These moves are part of Unilever's growth action plan, which focuses on high-performing brands within the company's portfolio and addresses challenges related to cost control, productivity improvements, and production and logistics innovation. It was announced in October last year for this purpose.

According to Unilever, its four core business groups share similar routes to market, research and development, manufacturing and distribution systems. By separating Ice Cream, which operates with a different core operating model, the company can focus on doing fewer things more effectively, giving it more impact and generating consistently strong sales growth. I think we can move forward.

The company plans to continue optimizing its portfolio within its four remaining business groups.

Schumacher said the companies' decision to separate the ice cream business will help create a simpler, more focused and better performing Unilever.

Based on our Growth Action Plan, we have worked to do less, do more, and have more impact. The changes we're announcing today will help accelerate that plan, focusing our business and resources on global or scalable brands and leveraging our leading innovation, technology and go-to-market capabilities across complementary operating models. ​​He added that it will be applicable.

