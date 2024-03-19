Four variations of the Google Pixel 8a have been discovered, and it seems like the release is getting closer.





Summary Google Pixel 8a could debut at I/O 2024 on May 14th, with four model numbers currently revealed in the FCC listing. More details about the Pixel 8a have already been revealed, including a potential starting price of $550 and new features such as 256GB of storage. The Pixel 8a, on the other hand, is expected to have a design with rounded edges, moving away from the boxy shape of the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8a is expected to be announced this spring, possibly during I/O 2024 on May 14th. Cell phone manufacturers typically send their devices to the FCC for certification several months before release. However, these FCC listings also give us a good idea of ​​what to expect from devices that haven't even been released yet, and that's exactly what's happening with Google's upcoming mid-tier phones.

A listing in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database reveals four Pixel 8a model numbers, likely targeting multiple markets around the world. Model numbers G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D pop up on the regulator's website and can be individually verified as long as you use his three-digit grantee code A4R on Google. These FCC listings don't reveal much about the Pixel 8a series, but they do provide credence to recent leaks.

As 9to5Google points out, a Pixel 8a retail box leaked from Vietnam in late January revealed the model number G6GPR. As we now know, this is one of four versions of the Pixel 8a that Google will sell later this spring. Google is notorious for not keeping its future devices secret. We experienced this phenomenon last fall with the launch of his Pixel 8, and this trend has continued to this day leading up to his anticipated I/O 2024 announcement of the Pixel 8a.

We already know quite a bit about the Pixel 8a

The first Pixel 8a leak appeared in September, when we were still working on Pixel 8 leaks. A month later, the first unofficial renders were released, revealing almost everything about the midranger's design, including its dimensions. Last year we also found some great looking wallpapers for this device.

Recently, Google officially confirmed the existence of Pixel 8a. We also learned that the price of the midranger could go up, with a starting price of $550. This suggests that Google may make some improvements to the hardware compared to the Pixel 7a. However, this may be wishful thinking on our part at this point.

There's also good news. For example, the Pixel 8a should be available in a 256GB storage configuration, a first for Google's midrange A-series phones. The phone, on the other hand, is a big change from the Pixel 7a's relatively boxy shape, with more rounded edges.

