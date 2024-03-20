Promoting partnerships in green investment





Founded in 2000, venture capital (VC) firm Emerald Technology Ventures was one of the first VC firms to recognize the potential of sustainability investing, long before the terms ESG and green investing became mainstream.

In an interview with McKinsey's Gisa Springer and Harry Forbes, Emerald founder and current managing partner Gina Domanig provides insight into Emerald's journey. She will discuss the fund's experience bridging the gap between startups and corporations, its approach to smart business models, and its ability to weather economic cycles without incurring excessive cash burn.

Key Insight #1: Funding innovation advances sustainable technology.

Gisa Springer: What inspired you to establish Emerald Technology Ventures as a sustainability-focused fund?

Gina Domanig: In the 1990s, I worked for a large industrial company in Switzerland, where we did a lot of scenario analysis as part of our M&A activity, and we saw major changes regarding climate change. We knew there were many opportunities for sustainability in the industrial sector, and that incumbents were not capable of capturing them on their own. After leaving that company in 1999, I joined a sustainability investment firm and started its VC department.

Harry Forbes: Since founding Emerald, we've seen a lot of new green technologies, including smart sensor technology and biological pest management. From your perspective, are there specific technologies such as solar or carbon capture, utilization, or storage? [CCUS]is it changing the way people think about sustainability investing?

Gina Domanig: In the case of solar power, it was previously subsidy-driven, but it has since developed its own independent economic value without the need for government support. This strengthened its value proposition. Companies saw this trend as a signal to encourage investment in sustainable energy solutions.

On the other hand, CCUS, direct air capture, and hydrogen (for most applications) are not yet a reality, but as these technologies continue to innovate, the cost curve could also drop dramatically. Venture capital can fund these companies once their breakthroughs are economically competitive and environmentally impactful.

Key Insight #2: Create a clear structure for intellectual property creation.

Gisa Springer: In your experience, what is the difference between industrial technology venture capital and regular venture capital?

Gina Domanig: Emerald has seen many companies pivot to developing and investing in green technologies. They understand that they cannot rely solely on their R&D capabilities to achieve their business goals. The types of technologies companies need to adopt to achieve their climate commitments may have nothing to do with a company's core business. This is why we use open innovation as a way to consider new ideas from a corporate perspective. For example, if a food company makes a commitment to wastewater sustainability, it may need to bring in technology from external partners, such as startups. Businesses can be customers of startups or partners to access customers. This duality is what distinguishes the industrial technology VC industry from more general VC. This is because startups often require the cooperation of businesses to access established market channels.

Harry Forbes: How do you manage the delicate balance between protecting intellectual property? [IP] How can we foster collaboration between businesses and startups?

Gina Domanig: Companies have a natural tendency to protect their intellectual property and technology. When we first started working with startups, companies had unrealistic expectations for IP. For example, they may have believed that they had the first right of refusal to acquire a startup, or that they could take ownership of intellectual property if the startup did not meet a milestone. To address these concerns, Emerald has created a structured framework to clarify IP ownership end-to-end.

For example, a US company has made many investments without seeking exclusivity. Instead, it is asking for an 18-month head start, during which time the startup will not supply its products to competitors on a commercial basis. On the other hand, we as investors believe that startups benefit because companies have an incentive to move quickly and can continue to test, pilot, and fine-tune their technology.

Key Insight #3: Understand what metrics are important and when to be flexible.

Gisa Springer: What processes and criteria do you use to select and develop potential green unicorns of the future?

Gina Domanig: When one of our sector specialists, an expert in their field, tells us that a startup has potential, we have our deal team look at the company's financials, operations, and other relevant factors. Let us assess its viability and suitability for investment. .

We prefer early commercialization because it provides insight into whether management has a functional business model and a successful go-to-market strategy. Exit timelines are typically four to five years, but investments can be made for longer periods. Our company successfully withdrew for the first time in 12 years. In other cases, they exited so quickly that they didn't even have an employee stock ownership plan in place. There are many different opportunities and we react based on what appeals to us.

Key Insight #4: Make investments based on economic viability, not market conditions.

Harry Forbes: How do you think sustainability startups and investors can succeed in today's complex landscape?

Gina Domanig: It helps to have been through cycles like this before, such as during the recent formation of a special purpose acquisition company. [SPAC] Trends and booms of the mid-2000s. Since then, people have become more realistic and understand that it doesn't take him $200 million to break even. Emerald made a significant exit from its investments during the SPAC era because it felt its valuation was too high. Now that prices are down, we have doubled our investment pace.

Gisa Springer: What advice would you give to the next generation of green founders and venture capitalists?

Gina Domanig: Our main goal is to create a more sustainable future, but we also need to be aware of the business side of our efforts. It's easy to invest capital. The hard part is getting it back. It can be difficult to know what the economic cycle will be when you need to raise your next fund. It is important to understand a startup's ability to generate cash and break-even. In our experience, companies are more successful when they address both their economic viability and their potential to make a difference in the world.

