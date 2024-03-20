Defense Department's Innovation Command strengthens role in Space Force's immediate launch program





The Defense Innovation Command, a Pentagon outpost in Washington's Silicon Valley tasked with integrating commercial technology into the military, is increasing support for the Space Force's efforts to reduce the time it takes to plan space missions. ing.

The Space Force's Tactical Response Space Program is an effort to rapidly respond to situations in space. The goal is to significantly reduce the time it takes to launch and operate a satellite, typically from weeks or months to days or even hours.

Maj. David Ryan, Space Portfolio Program Manager for the Defense Innovation Unit, said the DIU is working with the Space Force's Space Safari Office to identify and select civilian providers for the upcoming response mission, called Victus Haze. He said there was.

Victus Haze follows Operation Victus Knox last September, when the Space Force was able to launch a small Millennium Space satellite on a Firefly rocket in a record-breaking 27 hours. He said the DIU is helping establish the Space Force's work processes. Collaborate with industry and conclude agreements with companies.

“It’s a way of thinking.”

Responsive Space is considered a launch program, but it's much more than that, Ryan said March 18 at the Satellite 2024 conference. It's more of a mindset change than anything else. Part of that thinking is understanding how to get the most out of the commercial industry, he said.

While governments are expected to be the primary customer for tactical space launches in the short term, DIU believes there will be broader benefits from investing in these rapid capabilities with commercial partners.

Victus Knox was a military mission carried out by a commercial company. Victus Hayes will follow a similar model, but the scenario will be different, he said.

Ryan pointed out that the government is not trying to help create a commercial market for rapid launches. Within the next few years, there may not be commercial end users who require responsive boot functionality. However, the government absolutely needs it, and what will the government move toward?

Ryan said there is a lot of commercial development of technology that will absolutely be used commercially to better serve commercial needs. Projects like Victus Nox and Victus Haze are further accelerating the development of this feature and making it more responsive.

Ryan said this dual focus on addressing immediate defense needs while fostering long-term industry growth underscores DIU's approach to innovation.

Responsive launch benefits commercial industries

Established in 2015, the DIU serves as a liaison between the Department of Defense and the commercial technology sector. You can identify promising technologies with potential military applications, streamline the often bureaucratic acquisition process, and get these solutions into the hands of troops faster.

By partnering with private providers to deliver tactically responsive missions, the government can help develop and refine the processes needed for rapid launches, Ryan said. This agility will ultimately benefit not only the military but the space industry as a whole.

Ryan said a selection process is currently underway to select companies to support Victus Haze. Details of the satellite's purpose were not disclosed.

The Tactical Response Space Program includes $30 million in the Space Force's fiscal year 2024 budget and $30 million in fiscal year 2025.

