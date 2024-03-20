What is the technology? Spring Clean Smartphone





The calendar hasn't officially changed to spring, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to start spring cleaning. Around the house, that means cleaning the windows, tossing things into the donation pile, and cleaning the outside.

It's also a good time to clean the areas where you spend hours each day. your smartphone. Sure, you can wipe the screen or case, but cleaning under the hood can give your smartphone or tablet a fresh start. Over the past year, it has become as cluttered as a closet. Cleaning your storage will help your battery last longer and protect your data every day.

Here are some things you can do to free up some of your phone's storage space to make room for new photos and videos and speed up the process.

How many things are taking up valuable space on your phone? Look at your text messages. Text, photos, and videos can take up a large portion of your phone's storage space, and over time their size can reach several gigabytes. Did you receive an email in 2018 that someone sent you a video clip of a ball game or birthday party? It probably took up about 10 MB or more of space. If you have a 32GB or 64GB phone, you might want to reserve that space for new photos and videos. To see how many texts are stored on your iPhone, go to Settings & Storage. On Android smartphones, it's listed under Settings and Device Management. Go to your Text or iMessage app and delete any text messages you no longer want to save. You'll need to do this one text message at a time, or tap on the selection to delete them all at once. What apps are taking up the most space? You can check with the same settings. Some apps are relatively small but contain large amounts of data and documentation. Delete any apps you haven't used in the past year. If you have a lot of data or documents on apps like Facebook or Instagram, you may need to delete and reinstall the apps. It's saved on Facebook or Instagram, so you don't lose anything. So even if you reinstall the app, you'll still see your photos and videos from the cloud. It's also a good time to see what apps and websites he has allowed to access your Facebook profile. information. These are the websites and apps that you signed up to using Facebook Login. These programs and companies have access to your profile, public posts, friends list, likes, and much more that you don't need to see. On the Facebook website, go to Settings and search for apps and websites to find the list for Sign in with Facebook. You'll probably see some apps and websites that you don't use or don't even remember signing in to use. Please delete them. If you don't regularly use the app on Facebook, you don't need to access your Facebook profile. It's also a good opportunity to offload photos from your phone. Everyone has photos that they don't want to delete, but they take up a lot of space. Save using a cloud service like Google Photos or Apple iCloud. There are also USB memory sticks designed to connect to the iPhone's Lightning jack or USB-C. Once downloaded to a USB stick, you can import it to your computer's hard drive. Spring is also the perfect time to change your password. Be careful not to use the same password for multiple accounts.

Before making any changes to your phone's storage space, be sure to back up your phone to your computer or cloud. Once you're done with your spring cleaning, use the backup you created to factory reset your phone.

Reinstall the apps you deleted and back up your phone again.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page for the latest local news and weather information. Do you want to hire talent or grow your business through advertising? Gray Digital Media is your one-stop marketing solution. learn more.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wilx.com/2024/03/19/what-tech-spring-clean-smartphones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos