Lab mergers and expansions to foster innovation | UCR News





UC Riverside promotes innovation and economic development by uniting two highly specialized laboratories on campus. This initiative expands access and capabilities for academic researchers as well as private sector users working to commercialize UCR innovations.

Shane Seibert

The new laboratory will be established by integrating the existing nanofabrication facility with the Central Facility for Advanced Microscopy and Microanalysis (CFAMM). Shane Seibert, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the California Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technology (Calit2) and head of his UCR department, said the new facility will save about $3 million previously allocated to the campus. We explained that by investing in new equipment we would have greater research capacity. ) will manage the new facility.

Integrating the nanofabrication and electron microscopy facilities will eliminate duplication and competition between the two facilities, Seibert said. Located in the basement area of ​​the Materials Science and Engineering Building, the integration will be seamless with respect to equipment already in operation, and the addition is expected to be completed within approximately one year.

UCR researchers in fields such as medicine, plant science, physics, agriculture, computer science and electronics will continue to benefit from state-of-the-art research facilities. A battery of his HEPA air filters in the ceiling removes dust, pollen, and other common airborne particulate matter from the air inside a laboratory clean room, which is necessary for the nano-level manufacturing of computers and electronic components. .

Graduate students in expanded laboratories in the Materials Science and Engineering Building (UCR/Stan Lim).

The company has a new laser lithography system that allows researchers to directly write circuits for rapid prototyping, Seibert said. He also added an electron beam lithography system that can create structures down to 8 nanometers. That's only about 15 atoms. (One nanometer is one billionth of a meter.)

The laboratory also has equipment for microscopic characterization of organic and inorganic materials, biological tissues, and minerals using electron beam technology. The equipment includes an electron microscope that utilizes scanning, transmission, and focused ion beam techniques, which are important for life science research.

Managed by UCR's Office of Research and Economic Development, the institute is also available to entrepreneurs working to commercialize UCR's scientific innovations and high-tech companies needing state-of-the-art facilities for training and product development. It becomes like this.

Rodolfo Torres

By creating synergies between academia, emerging biotech, and high-tech industry, the university can enhance its national reputation, win new grants and contracts, and earn royalties from commercially successful UCR innovations. UCR Vice-Chancellor Rodolfo Torres explained that the university stands to benefit financially from this acquisition. In recognition of his research and achievements in economic development, he became a distinguished professor of mathematics. The industry-accessible lab is also expected to make the region more attractive to biotech and high-tech companies and boost the Inland Empire's economy.

These facilities give UCR great opportunities to conduct research and training in a highly specialized manner, especially in cleanroom facilities. This is much needed in the computer chip industry, Torres said. We can provide students with the training that high-tech companies like Intel require.

The lab fees, along with investment from UCR's Office of Research and Economic Development, will be used to maintain the lab, Torres said. In the short term, the Provost's Office, Bones School of Engineering, and the School of Natural and Agricultural Sciences will also provide financial support, but these funds will be phased out as the new facility becomes financially sustainable. It's a schedule.

March 19, 2024, open space ready for new equipment inside the clean room in the Materials Science and Engineering Building (UCR/Stan Lim)

The new unit will be a boost for UCR-Calit2, an interdisciplinary institute for academic and industry researchers jointly operated by UCR, the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego. It is one of his four California Science and Innovation Institutes established on the University of California campus by the California Governor's Office to tackle major research questions that require interdisciplinary approaches and sophisticated equipment. That's one. UCR joined Calit2 in 2022. A researcher affiliated with three campuses will have access to all three laboratories, thus avoiding duplication of expensive equipment and other resources.

It makes no sense for UCR to buy a $2 million machine for one person when UC Irvine or San Diego might already have one. In contrast, UCR has a lot of specialized equipment that other companies don't have, which provides significant synergies, Seibert said.

Our efforts will create new possibilities for the Inland Empire and ensure our student, faculty, and local business community have a seat at the table in advancing the nation's domestic microelectronics manufacturing and research. “I'm confident that it will,” Seibert added.

Header photo: Irkun Lee teaches doctoral student Sourav Ramakrishna how to operate a scanning electron microscope at the Bones Institute of Technology's Nanofabrication Facility on March 19, 2024. (UCR/Stan Lim)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2024/03/19/lab-merger-and-expansion-spur-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos