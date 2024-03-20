Career Classroom: Vo-Tech Students Among Governor's STEM Scholars Focus on Future Discovery, Innovation





March is STEM Month in New Jersey, a time to highlight the state's achievements in science, technology, engineering, math, and innovation. This month's efforts aim to further position New Jersey as a leader in her STEM fields, expand opportunities in these fields, and attract talent to seize those opportunities.

Governor STEM Scholars, an ambitious group of high school and college students, are selected each year to join New Jersey's STEM community and participate in high-level learning opportunities and networking. State leaders hope participants will remain in the state to attend college and start their own careers in STEM fields.

This year's Governor's STEM Scholars class is comprised of 131 scholars from 20 New Jersey counties. Among them were 30 students from the New Jersey County Vocational Technical School, making up a whopping 23% of the class. These students have already committed to focusing their high school studies on her STEM career program, making them strong candidates for the STEM Scholars program.

Neeraj Venna, a senior in the Hunterdon County Academy Biomedical Academy program, is one of this year's Governor's STEM Scholars.hunterdon county academy

Neeraj Venna, a senior in the Hunterdon County Academy Biomedical Academy program, part of the Hunterdon County Vocational School District, said his research includes independent research conducted on three-dimensional stem cell culture techniques and various other methods. We've put together a great application for the STEM Scholars Program. Fields related to biomedical engineering. He also successfully created his computer vision system to help diagnose pneumonia from chest X-rays, including participating in the Inspirit AI Scholars program.

It is no mistake that I stood out to be selected for the (STEM Scholars) program, as BSA has provided me with many extracurricular opportunities in research that have allowed me to gain important knowledge about STEM. No, Venna said. Specifically, by taking the Biomedical Engineering course, I was able to learn more about this field, which I am currently planning to major in. I highlighted this in my program essay and felt it played a huge role in why I was selected.

The Governor's STEM Scholars Program is a public-private partnership between the New Jersey Research and Development Council, the New Jersey Governor's Office, the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education's Office, and the state's leading research companies. . These partnerships create a powerful program that connects academics with his STEM professionals at businesses, labs, conferences, and more across the state.

Cumberland County Technical Education Center sophomore Yeheila Acosta found great value in the three conferences she attended this year as a STEM Scholar. After each, we took a closer look at her STEM at work in a real-world setting. During a visit to United Airlines at Newark Liberty International Airport, Acosta talked about how planes are made, in addition to how technology is used to continually improve airport operations. I learned. At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we learned about our efforts to analyze and improve our products to benefit consumers.

Acosta was particularly inspired by meeting chemistry professor and Nobel Peace Prize winner David W.C. McMillian at Princeton University and seeing the university's labs full of women leading chemical experiments. she said.

Yeheira Acosta will attend Rutgers University conferences and tours as a Governor's STEM Scholar. – Cumberland County Technical Education Center

She also appreciated the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with STEM professionals during speed networking activities at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Mr. Acosta explained that by asking questions, he was able to learn how companies can leverage STEM to help them and advance industry goals. I learned that I need to find my passion in STEM and pursue it by making connections, planning, and finding true joy in what I do.

Acosta said her experience participating in the Cumberland County Technical Education Center's information technology program has already motivated her to pursue a future in the technology industry. She believes that the combination of teachers who challenged her and an intensive curriculum helped her secure her STEM scholar spot in her sophomore year. And she is confident in her own skills contributing to her STEM Scholar research group.

Each scholar participates in a research or engineering design project to further the work of New Jersey's research community. Acostas Group is involved in a project that uses AI to detect melanoma in different skin tones.

STEM at New Jersey County Vocational and Technical Schools

For a closer look at some of the most popular STEM-based career programs offered at New Jersey County Vocational and Technical Schools, watch the video below.

She said that my project had a section on code, specifically Python, and that my experience with Python (in high school) further helped me contribute to and understand the project. She also notes that her experience in high school has already given her additional abilities such as project management skills, creativity, and problem-solving skills, which she constantly applies when developing and completing research projects. said.

Vennas’ classmate at the Hunterdon County BSA, STEM scholar Sofia Colella, is also working on research related to her career interests. Unsure whether to pursue a future in research or medicine, she found a project that combined both rewarding and saw the potential for new legislation to be enacted to address the current EMS shortage. .

After surveying both emergency services and high schools across New Jersey, Colella and her team used the data to express first aid, CPR, and mental health literacy needs among high school students in the state, as well as I would like to suggest ways to incorporate this into education. curriculum.

Sophia Corella, a fourth-year student in the Biomedical Academy program that is part of the Hunterdon County Vocational School District, is one of this year's Governor's STEM Scholars. – Hunterdon County Vocational School District

Ideally, he added, our ultimate goal would be to be able to draft legislation that would require all high school students in New Jersey to take a CPR/first aid course. So far, we have received over 800 responses across all surveys, which we are currently using to compile our data analysis.

Colella said her research focus as a STEM scholar helped her with the capstone project she worked on as part of her high school classes. She now has a deeper understanding of how to structure research and ask the right questions. The focus of this project is to examine the effects of video games on stress levels in high school students.

Beyond the research component, Corella said her experience with the Governor's STEM Scholars Program has given her a broader perspective on what she calls the larger world of STEM in New Jersey.

She emphasized that this program allows us to network, make connections, and really see all that New Jersey has to offer for our future career goals and aspirations. This helps students visualize how they can use their passion to impact their community.

