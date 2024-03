EU anti-counterfeiting toolbox recognizes good practices in the technology industry

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Today, the European Commission published a new set of recommendations to combat counterfeiting and strengthen the enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights across Europe.

This so-called toolbox, long awaited since 2020, also provides an opportunity to better align recent EU digital laws to improve the fight against counterfeit goods.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) values ​​intellectual property protection highly. Its member companies have continually committed significant resources to developing processes, policy programs and tools to combat counterfeit goods, for example.

The EU's new toolbox against counterfeiting recognizes many of the practices and measures already put in place by the high-tech industry and encourages further cooperation with other sectors involved in the fight against counterfeiting. The anti-counterfeiting toolbox builds on the processes and concepts introduced by the Digital Services Act (DSA), such as the appointment of a single point of contact and the role of trusted reporters, among others.

To improve the implementation of DSAs and therefore intellectual property protection, CCIA Europe encourages EU authorities to quickly provide the missing pieces needed for successful compliance. Furthermore, the toolbox must also maintain alignment with the main provisions of her DSA, as these horizontal rules must remain harmonized across the EU and across types of illegal content.

Tackling counterfeiting remains difficult as many different parties are unintentionally involved in the chain between bad actors and consumers. In addition to the brand itself, counterfeiters exploit services provided by carriers, postal services, online marketplaces, financial institutions, and more.

The following can be attributed to Mathilde Adjutor, CCIA Europe Senior Policy Manager.

The EU toolbox against counterfeiting is a step in the right direction. This helps prevent malicious parties from abusing the services of legitimate companies. CCIA Europe and its members look forward to working with the committee to deploy these new tools.

About CCIA Europe

CCIA is an international nonprofit trade association representing a wide range of communications and technology companies. As an advocate of the prosperity of Europe's digital economy, CCIA Europe has been actively contributing to EU policy-making since his 2009. Based in Brussels, CCIA's team aims to deepen our understanding of the industry and share our collective expertise in technical fields, aiming to foster a well-rounded technology. Informed policy making in Europe. For more information, see @CCIAeurope or https://ccianet.org/hub/europe.

