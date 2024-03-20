Leading Pioneering Named to Fast Company's 2024 Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies





Ranked 3rd Most Innovative Company in North America for 3 Years in a Row

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bioplatform innovator Flagship Pioneering has been named to Fast Company's 2024 prestigious list of the world's most innovative companies, making it the top company in North America. Ranked #3 among most innovative companies. . This is the third consecutive year that Flagship has been selected for the list, moving up two places from 2023.

This year's list spotlights companies that are shaping industries and culture through innovation. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in every sector of the economy.

Dr. Nubar Afeyan, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneer, said: “This assessment is comprised of creative thinkers with an anti-government mindset and company builders with incumbent expertise. “This is a testament to our bold team of more than 400 employees.” “Together, we are focused on dramatically accelerating scientific progress, expanding opportunities to understand, treat, cure and prevent disease, and ensuring a more sustainable planet.”

Flagship Pioneering is a company built on groundbreaking innovations within the company that address three of the most critical problems facing society: preventing and treating disease, feeding a growing population, and combating climate change. and building. The company's model combines life sciences innovation, capital formation, company creation and scaling in a way that is rarely seen before or imitated.

Flagship's unique approach to innovation and breakthrough biotechnology platforms has led to many novel partnerships within and outside the pharmaceutical industry. Last year, Flagship announced partnerships with Pfizer, Samsung and Thermo Fisher Scientific, in addition to Novo's milestone with Nordisk. Flagship also announced expansion to the UK and Singapore. To learn more about Flagship and the company's recent milestones, visit https://www.flagshippioneering.com/stories/flagship-highlights-q1-2024.

“The World’s Most Innovative Companies” is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of the year’s most anticipated editorial endeavors. Fast Company editors and writers evaluated thousands of submissions through a competitive application process to identify companies that are driving progress around the world and across industries. The result is a global guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to the world's most valuable companies.

“Our Most Innovative Companies list is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined this year,” said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. Stated. “2023 saw exceptional innovation across the board, but we also saw some clear patterns, including the expanding footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and major advances in climate technology. . We face difficult challenges in many areas. The fronts are tough, but the solutions we celebrate at MIC give me great hope for the future.”

Flagship pioneer ring

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies with the potential for multiple products to transform human health and sustainability. Since its founding in 2000, Flagship has launched and nurtured more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $70 billion in total revenue. To date, Flagship has committed more than $3.6 billion in capital towards the creation and growth of pioneering companies, along with his follow-on investments of more than $27 billion from other institutions. The current flagship ecosystem includes Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), and Sana. It is made up of more than 40 companies, including Biotech (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), and Tessera Therapeutics.

fast company

Fast Company is the only media brand dedicated entirely to the critical intersection of business, innovation, and design, attracting the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers about the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by his Mansueto Ventures LLC with sister publication Inc. and is available online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media inquiries[email protected]

Source Flagship Pioneering

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagship-pioneering-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-of-2024-302092898.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos