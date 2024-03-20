Precision medicine: pioneering the future of healthcare | News





The Biotechnology Conference 2024, hosted by the School of Engineering and Computational Sciences, brought together minds and expertise to uncover the transformative potential of precision medicine in healthcare. The event brought together celebrities, researchers, and innovators to explore cutting-edge advances poised to redefine the healthcare landscape. The event featured 19 guest speakers throughout his day, ranging from topics on precision oncology, artificial intelligence (AI), family medicine, and more.

Dean Babak D. Beheshti set the stage in his welcome remarks, acknowledging the critical role of collaborative efforts in advancing biotechnology innovation. He highlighted New York Institute of Technology's efforts to foster partnerships and collaboration, positioning it as a pioneer in innovation in the field of biotechnology.

Echoing Beheshti's sentiments, President Hank Foley emphasized the institution's vision of reaching Research 2 (R2) status. “This program today is very much in line with our aspirations as an institution that conducts cutting-edge research at the nexus of medicine, engineering and science,” he concluded.

The conference unfolded with a series of engaging sessions and presentations, each delving into a different aspect of precision medicine. Dr. Dong Zhang, Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM), discussed the nuances of precision oncology and highlighted new approaches in the diagnosis and treatment of ALT-positive cancers.

Keynote speaker Samuel Bakhoum, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, captivated the audience with insights that translate chromosomal instability into clinical practice, addressing previously “untreatable” cancer factors. revealed the path.

Throughout the day, panel discussions and presentations showcased the dynamic landscape of emerging biotech companies, with industry leaders sharing their visions and strategies for navigating the startup ecosystem. A wide range of topics, from discussions on data management for precision medicine to the integration of AI in bioelectronic medicine, highlighted the multifaceted nature of the biotech revolution.

The event also provided a platform to showcase innovative projects and technologies, with a lightning-fast pace of ground-breaking initiatives aimed at reshaping healthcare delivery. The Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center (ETIC) under the leadership of Dr. Michael Nizic has undertaken numerous projects, including his NASA prototypes such as the Portable Unit for Metabolic Analysis (PUMA) and Zero Negative Effects (ZONE). Announced. ) All projects are led and implemented by students working at ETIC.

A standout presentation came from Ryan Ahmed, a sophomore at New York Institute of Technology and founder of Niura, who introduced innovative earphones designed to revolutionize personal health. “We've created a product that has all the functionality of AirPods, but also seamless functionality and the ability to track productivity by connecting to his Deepwork app,” he said. .

Amid the lively sessions, a fireside chat featuring John Pennette of the Eisner Amper National Technology and Life Sciences Group and Dr. Stacey Brain, Founder and CEO of Concarlo Therapeutics, I was able to get a glimpse of the path from the world to entrepreneurship. It emphasizes the importance of bold decision-making and a firm commitment to innovation.

As the day drew to a close, Hina W. Choudhury, MD, professor of medicine and cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, discussed regenerative gene and cell therapies for the human heart. Citing her team's work on human placental (protein) cells, she said, “We hope to use these cells to design new therapeutic strategies for cardiac repair, adult heart disease, and congenital heart disease.” ” she said.

As precision medicine emerges as a beacon of hope, Biotechnology Conference 2024 encouraged dialogue, fostered collaboration, and sparked optimism for the future of healthcare.

This article was contributed by Paula Juric Kreuz, Professional Development Specialist in the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences.

