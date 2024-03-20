3 ways AI connects people to useful health information





Another part of making health information accessible is presenting it in an easily understandable format, such as visuals, text, or video. To help you understand symptoms such as neck pain, we've added images and diagrams from high-quality sources on the web. And we're working to make these more visual results available on mobile for health conditions like migraines, kidney stones, and pneumonia. We plan to roll out this update globally over the coming months.

No matter how you best understand the information, our products and tools can help you find answers to your health questions.

YouTube is committed to bringing trusted health content to more people

At YouTube, we're committed to giving people more access to quality health information and helping creators reach a broader audience. Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing tool, helps creators bridge the gap by streamlining the video translation and dubbing process for free. This tool allows agencies like Mass Brigham to dub emergency videos from English to Spanish, providing potentially lifesaving information to more people. Now, they are expanding their efforts to include videos related to chronic diseases such as COPD and cancer.

We are also working to remove language barriers to provide more helpful information to healthcare professionals. Starting today, a new animation-style course on the Stanford Medicine Continuing Medical Education YouTube channel will be available for free in Spanish. This course will help health professionals recognize and address implicit bias in clinical practice and better advocate for patients from underrepresented and underserved communities. This course has been translated and dubbed using Aloud to help bridge the language gap and ultimately reach more people with this important knowledge.

Get deeper health insights with Fitbit

Fitbit integrates your personal health and fitness data so you can track it in the Fitbit app. Our team is currently building personal AI capabilities that will provide you with more customized and personalized insights that you can explore based on your unique needs and preferences.

Introduced last year, Fitbit Labs gives premium users early access to AI features to test and provide feedback. Building on his AI expertise at Google, Fitbit Labs helps you better understand your health data and connect the dots with that information. Ask questions naturally, create your own charts, and gain deeper understanding of your data. For example, you can take a closer look at the correlation between the number of active zone minutes (AZM) and restorative sleep.

