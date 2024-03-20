HIMSS24: Healthcare AI guardrails accelerate as cloud-based apps proliferate





Amidst the constant news from the recent technology conference HIMSS24, a decisive shift has occurred in the way people in the field perceive and use artificial intelligence (AI). And without a doubt, AI once again dominated the content and conversation at the event.

How technology companies and provider organizations can work together to promote the optimal use of AI, the need for guardrails to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI, and to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostics. Issues such as how cloud-based systems can be used were interrupted by practical ones. – Illustration examples from around the world.

While the healthcare industry still has a long way to go in its efforts to harness and implement the potential of AI, here's what resonated with us.

AI Today and Future Key Points 1 | AI guardrails are here.

There is a growing effort to ensure that the introduction of AI in healthcare produces reliable results, but the framework to make this happen is still being built. The good news is that more groups are focusing on this issue. The Coalition for Health AI, which began in 2022 and officially launched last month, aims to harmonize standards and reporting for health AI and create a common testing framework that all stakeholders can use to report results. I am. Dr. John Halamka, president of the Mayo Clinic Platform, a health system big data initiative, was recently named chair of the 1,300-member coalition.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently joined 16 health systems to launch a stakeholder group to implement AI guardrails. The Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network will share best practices and create a process that allows members to register their use of AI in clinical practice and measure outcomes from the technology. Early participants include Stanford Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Brigham, MedStar Health, and Advocate Healthcare.

Importantly, health systems are helping lead efforts to develop AI guardrails and best practices for the development and deployment of AI applications. By keeping patients, including their families and communities, at the center of attention, best practices are established with equity and equity from the start, while reaching traditionally underserved communities. This will ensure that opportunities are embedded.

Lives are at stake in healthcare, and by working with the community to drive a set of technical measures and metrics that can be used for a variety of use cases, we can ensure that the benefits of AI and all innovations outweigh the risks. It is your responsibility to consensus.

2 | More healthcare systems have their heads in the cloud.

From the partnership announcements at HIMSS24, it was clear that strategic AI applications through the cloud are driving the use of technology. Over the past two years, companies have tested hundreds of thousands of generative AI proofs of concept, Matt Renner, president of North America and global startups at Google Cloud, told his Fierce Healthcare.

Although most applications are not deployed in production, some have great potential to address healthcare's biggest challenges.

For example, Hackensack Meridian Health is using AI to help doctors detect advanced kidney disease earlier, extending the time it takes for dialysis treatment and even transplantation. system CEO Robert Garrett said in his keynote speech.

HCA Healthcare collaborates with Google Cloud on generative AI tools to streamline nurse handoffs. The health system developed a virtual assistant that allows patient handoff data to be collected throughout her day and provided to the nurse on the next shift. Renner said there are 20,000 handoffs between nurses across the system each day, and it takes him 60 to 90 minutes to document these activities on paper. The virtual assistant automatically generates handoff reports, saving nurses significant time and designed to promote continuity, consistency, patient safety, and clinical quality while maintaining human oversight. It has been.

Meanwhile, enterprise software developer symplr is collaborating with Amazon Web Systems to develop AI assistants that help employees automate complex workflows and repetitive tasks, as well as help patients find and schedule the right care. We are strengthening the chatbot that supports us.

