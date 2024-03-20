Google and Apple discuss exclusive agreement again





Luke Goldstein contributed reporting.

After a long hiatus, the Google search monopoly trial will conclude with closing arguments in May. You may remember this case from last fall, in which Google was accused of using exclusivity agreements to establish itself as the default search engine on many web browsers and mobile devices. It was done. One number in particular stands out. Because this trial was the first time we did a definitive study. Google distributed his $26.3 billion in revenue in exchange for default search engine status in 2021. Mostly Safari browser and iPhone. One New York Times estimate puts Apple's net worth in 2021 at $18 billion.

The trial involved a great deal of discussion about this monopolistic deal between two of the largest corporations on earth, in which one monopoly helped the other strengthen its monopoly. For companies at risk of an adverse judgment, especially in situations where the case has not yet been resolved, the normal response would be to never do it again. However, Google and Apple clearly believe that this law does not apply.

According to published reports, Google and Apple are negotiating a second exclusive agreement, this one regarding Google's AI model. Bloomberg first reported that Apple could license Google's Gemini technology to incorporate AI-enabled features such as image creation and writing assistance into its iPhone operating system. This comes after Apple previously began discussions with OpenAI about ChatGPT.

The deal is still in the negotiation stage. Apple and Google may still leave. But if it goes ahead, this is no different than a bank robber going out and robbing the same bank while awaiting trial for a previous robbery.

Lee Hepner, general counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said that if Apple has monopoly power in any of the markets in which it is seeking exclusive deals with AI partners, such exclusive deals would not be possible. He said it was likely to be illegal. The same goes for Google, where there is no meaningful distinction between its search engine and the AI ​​models that power it.

It's not just that the Google monopoly case hinged on an exclusive deal that included an exclusive contract with the very same company. Google also spent much of the trial arguing that its superiority in search does not translate into a superior position in AI. In fact, Google argued that with the advent of AI, the idea that there is a moat in search because Google has a monopolistic deal is absurd. The company claimed that its market share is diluted due to upcoming innovations.

We know now that this is a silly argument, but the truth is that we knew it even back then.

Plaintiffs argue that barriers to entry protect supposed monopoly power, but Google fails to account for technological developments that have rapidly eroded the very barriers plaintiffs wrongly identified, Google says. This was stated in the post-trial brief submitted on February 23. in AI contradicts statements made by the CEO during the company's earnings conference, where he tried to drum up investor enthusiasm by pointing out the company's AI superiority.

Google could become the latest company to count on Trump's return next January.

Advantage in AI is predicated on having a first-mover advantage in the data used to train various models. No one has more data available for training than Google. Gemini hasn't fully developed, largely due to its conservative sniping of images of Black Founding Fathers and the like from its image tools. However, the fact that we have advanced AI models is due to our ability to tap into the vast reservoir of knowledge that we have accumulated and cultivated over many decades.

Whether this deal fits the image of a Google search deal depends on whether the money changes hands. In its post-trial brief, Google boasts of its pioneering AI, which it says is now available. [these technologies] Give it to your competitors for free. But this runs counter to the idea that Google simply lends a bunch of AI tools to Apple. Apple itself was recruiting engineers to build its own AI models. Google and Apple are partners in search, but competitors in many other areas. Gemini AI functionality is already built into Pixel smartphones and the latest generation of his Samsung Galaxy smartphones. There's no good reason for Google to give up its AI advantage over Apple in mobile phones for free.

Apple had already promised to include generative AI capabilities in its products later this year, but lost momentum to Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in addition to Google. I imagine the big tech companies wanted to start this after the Google Search liability judgment and relief phase, but things are moving too quickly and Apple can't wait, says independent counsel Duck. said Megan Gray, a former attorney for DuckGo.

That makes sense from Apple's perspective. But why should Google move forward with this case in the midst of active monopoly litigation against Google? Gray says Google may be looking at possible government changes. I don't think so. Of course, current antitrust enforcement authorities will do everything in their power to put a damper on Apple and Google's AI deal, but Apple believes that if they don't move fast enough, they'll burn out or lose power quickly. “We're betting,” Gray said. And they may be right.

In other words, Google could become the latest company to count on Trump's return next January. In this sense, there are eerie similarities to the last major monopoly case against a technology company, the Microsoft trial of the late 1990s. The Clinton administration fought that battle but retreated, and the George W. Bush Justice Department secured a much weaker settlement.

Even if Judge Amit Mehta rules in the Justice Department's favor after the trial concludes in May, there are still relief steps to be taken and the entire case is unlikely to be completed before the November elections. Therefore, whoever takes office on January 20, 2025, will likely play a role in the final outcome, and the chances of it being President Trump are evenly matched.

Mr. Trump is by no means friendly to Silicon Valley or Big Tech, but based on past precedent, whoever he chooses to lead the Justice Department will not be overly interested in breaking up American companies. Moreover, given Trump's response to the financial aid, he's likely only one step away from Google getting him on his side and making a well-timed campaign contribution.

Of course, there is a possibility that Trump may not win the election. And Google, after being crushed once and having a second accurate strategy with Apple, explains why it is not a monopoly that makes exclusive deals to build its position and strengthen competition. I might have to.

