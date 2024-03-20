Enterprise Strategy Group evaluates BigQuery TCO





Here are some of the key reasons why these factors play a huge role in how and why businesses choose data and analytics platforms.

A high-performance EDW doesn't need a lot of money

Investing in an EDW solution is a strategic choice that will have a long-term impact on your data processing. That doesn't mean you have to make overwhelming financial decisions. BigQuery requires no upfront investment to save on computing resources. Some providers analyzed in this study require upfront purchases, while others offer the most competitive prices only to customers who commit to large upfront purchases.

Signing on to a specific contract term means teams need to plan and size configurations as if they were on-premises nodes or roughly estimate future node cluster and virtual data warehouse usage before purchasing. It means that there is. BigQuery is fully managed and autoscales up to a predefined maximum number of slots when needed and reverts to a defined base level when not in use, so organizations commit to a precomputed configuration. There's no need. This can reduce computing usage by 30% to 40%.

Reduce operational costs while making data processing more difficult

Moving to the cloud has already helped reduce costs by eliminating the need to manage and maintain on-premises hardware. By choosing an EDW that is fully managed and does not require dedicated capacity monitoring, teams can easily manage data processing without additional engineering resources, freeing them to focus on higher-value work rather than managing physical and virtual nodes. Masu.

As a company's data sets grow, so do costs. Teams need additional storage space and processing power to keep pace, but they don't need all of the backlog data. In some cases, that data is simply forgotten. EDW can automatically optimize unused data, reducing costs by 50%.

A good cloud strategy can also help you process valuable data efficiently. Data products that integrate directly with EDW, such as BigLake and BigQuery Omni from the Google Cloud data product suite, are already designed to connect with each other, reducing the cost and complexity of end-to-end data management. . Additional tools such as Google Cloud Deployment Manager can also help automate important security tasks by creating IAM custom roles to ensure data is shared only with the right people.

Effective data organization, management, and monitoring is just the beginning of maintaining a data warehouse. His day-to-day EDW management tasks include everything from supporting extract, transform, and load (ETL) workloads to troubleshooting, security management, and collaborating with analysts. Leading data teams are looking for ways to simplify or eliminate some of these tasks in order to allocate resources towards growing the business.

Extract new insights from existing data using AI

As companies look to future-proof their data processes with scalable EDWs, it's also important to consider how cloud-based EDWs are equipped to incorporate AI and machine learning into data analytics. is. Organizations can bring AI capabilities directly into BigQuery and use BigQuery ML to create and run machine learning models. First-party integration with Vertex AI gives BigQuery users access to Gemini 1.0 Pro for higher input/output scale and better results across a wide range of generative AI tasks.

With access to features like text summarization and sentiment analysis through simple SQL statements and BigQuery's embedded DataFrame API, your team can put data to work faster. This includes quickly finding new information from unstructured data sets such as images, documents, and audio files, so teams can spend less time manually parsing data and more time making decisions. can do. Choosing a cloud-based EDW will help your organization keep up with the competition. Success comes from choosing one that can easily incorporate AI to further automate manual tasks.

Leading data organizations choose BigQuery

Enterprise Strategy Group evaluated BigQuery against other EDW solutions and found that BigQuery can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 54% compared to competitors over a three-year period.

The study also directly compares prices, configurations, initial annual capital costs, cloud storage volumes, and streaming services/data loading. If you want to learn more about how these solutions stack up, download our full ESG report today.

