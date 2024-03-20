Microsoft just upped its AI game against Google with this hire





Like many Big Tech companies, Microsoft has been fighting for supremacy in the rapidly evolving field of AI. Its latest move is the hiring of Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind and a key figure in the field, which currently competes with Google's AI arm.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Suleiman said he will take on the role of CEO of Microsoft AI and lead all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge.

According to Bloomberg, Suleiman will report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. This is the first time a single leader has overseen Microsoft's consumer AI products.

“We want to make sure that this next wave is a wave where Microsoft can create really great products for consumers,” Suleiman told Bloomberg.

Microsoft's hiring of the renowned AI leader appears to be part of an effort to strengthen its strategy beyond its continued partnership with OpenAI. Last January, Microsoft announced it would pump $10 billion into the ChatGPT maker to develop the best AI products. It also unsuccessfully tried to hire OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was temporarily ousted from the company last November.

The move increases competition from Google, which Suleiman leaves in 2022. Alphabet's division has continued to make strides in AI, despite some hiccups. ChatGPT's Google rival Gemini has come under fire after complaints that its image generation feature produced historically inaccurate photos of US presidents. Still, Google made headlines this week after Bloomberg reported it was in talks with Apple to integrate Gemini into the iPhone.

After leaving Google, Suleiman has been running his own startup, Inflection AI, since February 2022. Inflection co-founder Khan Simonian will join Microsoft's AI division as a principal scientist, Suleiman said, along with several teammates who he declined to name.

Inflection will no longer operate Pi, a smaller AI chatbot rival to ChatGPT, and will instead sell its AI software to businesses, Bloomberg reports. Microsoft told Bloomberg it will continue to provide computing power to Inflection to build AI models, and the software giant said it will become part of its software.

Microsoft and Inflection AI did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment prior to publication.

“We congratulate Mustafa and Karen on their new roles and look forward to working with them,” an OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg.

But after disrupting DeepMind in 2010, Suleiman's path to Microsoft was not smooth sailing. With his DeepMind sale to Google in 2014, Suleiman became a prominent figure in his AI industry. However, a 2021 BI investigation found that Google employees had been complaining about his behavior to human resources and upper management for years. Anonymous employees told BI that Suleiman yelled at people, humiliated them, gave them “unrealistic expectations” and “gossip” about firing certain people at the company. It is said to do. Some said they saw his colleagues crying after meetings with him. In a statement through his personal attorney at the time, he said he “unequivocally” apologized to those affected.

A year later, Suleiman left Google and joined venture capital firm Greylock Partners. When asked about his “aggressive management style” in an interview on his podcast, he apologized for his actions, saying he “really screwed up.”

“I deeply regret the impact it had on people and the hurt that people felt there,” he said in an interview posted on VC's website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-just-stepped-up-ai-game-against-google-mustafa-suleyman-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos