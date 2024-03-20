Google reveals new services and LLM/AI advances during Check Up event





Google made several announcements at Tuesday's Check Up event, including the release of a new MedLM for chest X-rays, personalization advances at Fitbit Labs, and the release of the Skin Condition Image Network (SCIN).

Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google Health, kicked off The Check Up event by highlighting the increasing use of AI in healthcare.

“We are at a tipping point in AI, where we are beginning to see its potential to transform health on a global scale,” DeSalvo said.

Last year, Google announced MedLM, a medically tailored LLM. These are two fundamental models built from Med-PaLM 2 that are designed to answer medical questions, generate insights from unstructured data, and summarize medical information.

“It's clear that AI will replace doctors in the future, but doctors who use AI will replace doctors who don't use AI,” DeSalvo said. “AI is just a tool and we must remember that health is human at the end of the day.”

MedLM for chest X-ray examination

Yossi Mathias, vice president of engineering and research at Google, said language is only one dimension and is multimodal in nature, so we need to build systems that can seamlessly analyze different types of data. He said that there is.

“We are expanding the MedLM family of models to include multimodal modalities, starting with MedLM for chest X-rays and available in preview on Google Cloud,” said Matias.

MedLM for Chest X-ray enables classification of findings, semantic search, and more, with the goal of improving workflow efficiency for radiologists.

clinical workflow

On the clinical side, Aashima Gupta, director of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud, and Dr. Michael Schlossr, senior vice president of care transformation and innovation at HCA Healthcare, will discuss how Google's AI will align with HCA's clinical expertise. We announced a partnership.

HCA uses this technology to engage with patients and improve administrative workflows such as documentation and medical record summarization.

Greg Corrado, Google's renowned scientist and senior research director, said the company is also evaluating and fine-tuning the Gemini model for healthcare, especially when it comes to advanced inference. Long context window tasks, such as sifting through text to extract relevant information and answering questions about a patient's medical history. Multimodality, or the ability to absorb and reason about multiple data types such as images, audio, and text.

Corrado said healthcare is multifaceted in nature, and medical professionals routinely interpret signals across a large number of sources, including medical images, clinical records, electronic health records, and laboratory tests.

“As a proof of principle, we built a model that can generate radiology reports based on a set of open-access, anonymous chest radiographs.The majority of the reports generated by our model We found that the quality is considered to be the same as that of a doctor.''

For highly complex tasks, such as report generation for 3D brain CT, model-generated reports were judged by independent clinicians to be as good or better than manually generated reports.

Still, he said that while the technology is promising, it is not yet reliable enough for AI to independently generate radiology reports, but he will consider AI's ability to assist radiologists in report generation. He pointed out that this shows that the time has come.

AI and health equity

Analytically evaluating the results of AI is essential, and health equity is essential to ensure that AI models do no more harm than good.

“We've been exploring whether AI can help us better understand people's dermatological issues and concerns,” said Dr. Ivor Horn, director of health equity and product inclusion at Google. .

“In the process, we realized that while many existing dermatology datasets primarily include skin cancer and some other conditions, they lack common concerns such as allergic reactions. Additionally, images are often taken in a clinical setting and may not reflect the diversity of images that include different body parts, skin tones, etc. ”

In response, Google built a dataset called the Skin Condition Image Network (SCIN) that includes skin tones from a diverse range of people with varying levels of symptoms.

This dataset was developed in collaboration with Stanford Medicine and will be available to everyone.

“Thousands of people submitted photos to help build an open-access dataset containing more than 10,000 images of skin, nails, and hair,” Horn said. “Dermatologists then labeled the anonymized images with diagnostic potential. They then evaluated the images based on two skin tone scales, adding a wide range of conditions and skin types to the dataset. We have confirmed that it contains a collection of

Human genome decoding

Additionally, the company's research team has been working to improve genome sequencing to identify differences in a person's DNA, such as markers that identify whether a person is at high risk of developing breast cancer.

The company partnered with Stanford University to study the use of DeepVariant to help identify disease-causing variants in severe cases in the NICU in a shorter time frame than standard treatments.

DeepVariant is an analysis pipeline that uses neural networks and image classification to identify genetic variations from DNA sequence data.

Google's Shravya Shetty said, “Our open source analysis tools, DeepConsensus and DeepVariant, have made important contributions to an effort called the Human Pangenome Project, which allows us to analyze sequences from multiple individuals with diverse ancestry. A new human reference genome has been created containing Engineering director.

This will enable a broader view of the human genome, allowing for more comprehensive scientific discovery of individuals from all backgrounds.

Personal Health LLM

When it comes to wearables, Google announced it will incorporate personal AI into its product portfolio to help premium users understand their personal health metrics, including launching AI features in Fitbit Labs.

Fitbit Labs integrates users' multimodal, time-series health and wellness data. Users can generate graphs for the data points they want to visualize.

Users can interact with insights in a free-form chat space to understand how different aspects of health correlate or interact.

This feature will be available later this year to a limited number of users who enroll in the Fitbit Labs program on the mobile app.

“We want to leverage AI to deliver a more personalized health experience, so we partnered with Google research, health and wellness experts, physicians, and certified coaches to leverage health and fitness data. “We're creating a large-scale language model of personal health that can infer and provide similar customized recommendations. What would a personal coach do?” Tan said.

“This Personal Coach LLM will be a fine-tuned version of our Gemini model, which was fine-tuned using high-quality research case studies based on anonymized and diverse health signals from Fitbit. It helps users gain more customized insights based on their body patterns: sleep schedule, exercise intensity, changes in heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and more.

Tan said the Personal Health LLM will power future AI capabilities across the tech giant's portfolio, allowing users to take advantage of more personalized health features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mobihealthnews.com/news/google-reveals-new-offerings-advancements-llmsai-during-check-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos