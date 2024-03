Google researchers discover a new way to turn a single photo of a human into an AI-generated video, and it's enough to make you think, 'This might not work.'

Researchers at Google have discovered a way to create a video version of a human from just a single still image. This makes it possible to generate a video of someone speaking from input text, or to change the movements of a person's mouth to match the audio he tracks in a language different from the one originally spoken. Masu. It feels like a slippery slope to identity theft and misinformation, but what is AI without the potential for dire consequences?

The technology itself is pretty interesting, and the Google researchers who published the paper call it Vlogger. In it, the authors (Enric Corona et al.) explain how an AI takes a single input image of a human (in this case, I think it's primarily a human being generated by the AI) and uses an audio file to provides various examples of how to generate both facial and body movements. so that they match.

This is just one potential use case for this technology. The other is editing videos, especially the facial expressions of the video subjects. In one example, the researchers showed different versions of the same clip. One has the presenter talking to the camera, another has the presenter with his mouth eerily closed, and another has his eyes closed. My favorite is the video where the presenter is shown unblinking, with their eyes artificially kept open by the AI. A huge serial killer vibe. Thank you, AI.

The most useful feature in my opinion is the ability to swap the audio track with a foreign dubbed version of the video and have the AI ​​lip-sync a person's facial movements to the audio track.

This works through the use of two stages. “A new diffusion-based architecture that enhances 1) probabilistic human-to-3D motion diffusion models and 2) text-to-image models with both temporal and spatial control. “It enables the generation of high-quality videos of variable length that can be easily controlled through high-level representations of human faces and bodies,” the GitHub page states.

2. Generation of a moving and speaking person Here we show an example of generating a speaking face when given only a single input image and driving voice. pic.twitter.com/hd7HKDfYkPMarch 18, 2024

see next

It's true that technology isn't perfect. In the given example, mouth movements have certain properties common to AI-generated video content. It can also be quite creepy, as pointed out by a user who responded to a thread about this technology by X's EyeingAI. But to be a Vlogger, you don't have to fool everyone. Or you don't even need to fool anyone at all. Similarly, if this were a more perfect technology, we would be even more concerned about how this technology could be used to create deepfakes, spread misinformation, and steal personal information. We'll get there someday, and I hope by then we'll have a little more understanding of how to deal with this problem.

Sign up to get this week's best content and great game deals, picked by our editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/software/ai/google-researchers-find-novel-way-of-turning-a-single-photo-of-a-human-into-ai-generated-video-good-enough-to-make-you-think-this-might-go-badly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos