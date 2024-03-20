Google interfered in US elections 41 times to boost Democratic support: Watchdog | Google News





Tech giant Google has “interfered” in U.S. elections 41 times since 2008 to censor speech and boost certain Democratic voters, according to a center-right watchdog group.

In a Media Research Center report released Monday, researchers found repeated examples of Google “using its power to propel the most liberal candidates to electoral victory while targeting censorship.” He said he discovered it. According to the report, an influential subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. tried to promote unsuccessful Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton through its search algorithms in 2016, but a pattern of Google's sabotage activity is similar to that in 2008. “It can be traced back to the very beginning,” the group claims. Report.

“Google's massive and systematic interference in U.S. elections over the past 16 years is unacceptable and represents the greatest threat to American democracy today,” Media Research Center Director Brent Bozell said in a statement. Ta.

The release of the report comes as Republicans continue to raise concerns about content moderation efforts by social media platforms, particularly in 2020, and communications between the U.S. government and companies about removing unfavorable speech. I was disappointed. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Marcy v. Missouri on Monday. The case is a landmark case brought by a Republican state attorney general who accused the Biden administration of pressuring social media companies to censor speech on topics such as the election and the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the report's release comes ahead of the 2024 election, as the Republican Party has rallied around former President Donald Trump against President Joe Biden and is also spending heavily on congressional elections. I was disappointed. Google employees have already contributed at least $317,000 to the Biden campaign and joint fundraising committees during this election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

According to a report by the Media Research Center, Google began censoring bloggers supporting then-candidate Clinton in 2008 in an effort to boost President-elect Barack Obama. For example, the group's report cites a 2008 New York Times article in which anti-Obama bloggers had their work deemed “spam” by Google, a situation the company said at the time. I called it an accident.

Then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt later endorsed Obama in 2008 and 2012, and the billionaire and his staff repeatedly visited President Obama and said, “He was closely involved in building voter targeting operations, recruiting digital talent, selecting technology, and guiding the campaign.” Manager Jim Messina talks about campaign infrastructure,” according to a 2016 report by the Tech Transparency Project and The Intercept, a project of the left-wing nonprofit Campaign for Accountability.

In the 2016 election, Google hid search terms such as “Hillary Clinton crime reform” and “Hillary Clinton crisis” from users, according to a report by the Media Research Center. The watchdog cited data scientist and research psychologist Robert Epstein's 2019 Congressional testimony that said Google's censorious search algorithms likely gave Clinton 2.6 million votes. . Mr. Epstein's methods allegedly included saving 13,000 election-related searches leading up to Election Day and conducting “dozens of control experiments” on search results that were biased toward Mr. Trump.

Google censored Republican politicians online in 2020 in an effort to prevent President Trump from winning re-election, according to a report by the Media Research Center. Documents unearthed in the Marcy v. Missouri case show that the Biden administration remained in close contact with Google and other social media companies about thwarting allegations of “disinformation” involving vaccines.

In late 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google had manually blacklisted “right-wing publications,” while other reports detailed that Google was targeting ad revenue for ZeroHedge and The Federalist. Reported. The conservative website The Federalist is suing Biden's State Department for funding an unconstitutional “censorship program” based on a Washington Examiner investigation.

“Google continues to prove time and time again that, of all Big Tech companies, it is the most dangerous threat to democracy,” said Davidson, vice president of the Media Research Center's Free Speech Alliance Group. Dan Schneider told the Washington Examiner.

Click here to read the full Washington Examiner article

“China has enormous power and has promised to use that power to achieve its perverted cultural agenda, starting with the election,” Schneider said.

Google did not respond to requests for comment. The Media Research Center's 19-page report can be viewed here.

