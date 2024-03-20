Innovations Cruz, Sidik, Kulaib named CRAL All-Conference | Sports





NEW BRITAIN The Innovation Ravens boys basketball team had the most successful season of any area team this season, winning the D-IV state championship against Cheney Tech last weekend.

While pursuing a state title, the Ravens went 18-2 in the regular season and never lost once the tournament began. They defeated the Weaver Beavers in the Capital Region Athletic League Conference Championship, winning the second state title in school history.

Innovation had a number of key players but was led by seniors Amari Cruz and Jamal Clive and junior Ibrahim Siddiq.

Cruz, Clive and Siddiq were named CRAL All-Conference this season, a first for Clive and Siddiq. It was Cruz's third time being nominated.

Innovation head coach Matthew Rance talked about what each of the three brought to the Ravens' court this season. Clive was the team's sharpshooter and successfully shot the three-ball. Cruz was a great finisher at the basket and also had a good mid-range shot. Siddiq was the Ravens' low-level enforcer, often doing the dirty work.

I think one of the great things about all three of them is that they're great at different things, Lance said. Jamal has been able to stretch the floor this year, shooting 45% from the 3-form. Amari can get to the basket and has been very effective in the mid-range as well as blocking this season. Ibrahim could pull the bigs away from the basket or dominate low. They played well against each other and their teammates were also trying to get the ball in good spots.

Cruz became the Innovations' first 1,000-point scorer in school history, en route to earning his third all-conference selection. He scored a season-high 29 points in the regular season Classic. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of his D-IV state championship game in the win against Cheney Tech.

Cruz said that when he surpassed 1,000 career points, he had his sights set on winning a state championship and knew he would get all-conference selection along with it. He was also happy to earn this honor alongside two teammates who are his longtime friends.

“It's amazing and surreal because I've known most of them since middle school,” Cruz said. Ibrahim is like my younger brother and Jamal is like my real brother and we were always together. This is a great accomplishment for us as friends and confidantes.

Another senior, Jamal Clive, made all-conference for the first time in his final season. He was the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 steals, and 2.0 assists per game. Clive scored a season-high 25 points in a one-point win against SMSA in the regular season, and 24 points in the state tournament against Suffield.

Clive said the thing I'm most proud of about making All-Conference is how much effort we put in as individuals and as a team.

The senior duo of Cruz and Clive combined to average 31.6 points and 4.1 assists per game. Lance said that duo, as well as the entire senior class of five other players, will be out next season.

Our entire senior class will be very missed next year, Lance said. We will miss what all of our seniors did on the field, including the contributions of Jamal and Amaris, but we will also miss the work ethic and dedication they showed. This season, seven seniors were able to contribute in their own ways. Amari and Jamal have shown a lot of growth this year, and not just as basketball players.

While two all-conference players graduate from the 2023-2024 squad, Lance will get a big man back with Siddiq returning for his senior season.

Law's big man averaged 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, leading the team in rebounding. He set career highs in points (24) and rebounds (17) in a single game against Weaver during the regular season.

Siddique knows the abilities he has as a player. His All-Conference honors are a reminder of the great potential he has yet to unleash, and he is proud to earn that honor alongside Cruz and Clive. Ta.

Siddique said he was especially happy to achieve this accomplishment with his teammates. I feel like this is really an eye-opener to how far I can go, so I think if I just keep working and staying true to the script, I'm sure things will work out. I'm just glad I got this.

Lance will return three of last season's five starting pitchers next year. Among them is Siddiq, who Lance expects to take on a bigger role as a senior.

I think Ibrahim has his limits, Lance said. I think he's just starting to reach his potential as a basketball player. He has the ability to play both inside and outside, making him the perfect player to build around. The returning junior group, like the sophomores, will aim to continue the tradition of excellence that we have established.

