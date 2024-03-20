Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon talks about how technology innovation is helping grow the Live business | Live





Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon spoke to Music Week about building on its 2023 performance.

Dice won last year's Music Week Awards as well as continuing to grow its international and venue partners as a ticket sales and music discovery company. This was the first win in the ticketing company category since 2016. At the time, Dice was making waves with its platform's promise not to charge fans any hidden fees.

Since then, the technology-focused startup has grown into a global player with key features such as a waitlist app for shows and group options to connect fans and increase attendance. .

Phil Hutcheon reflects on the company's journey over the past decade in an interview with Music Week.

“We recently had a senior leadership meeting,” he said. “We talked about the importance of getting the balance right between invention and innovation, while ensuring we were building something practical that venues, artists and promoters need. If you completely switch to making everything more efficient, you start to lose the sense of creating a whole new world.”

Dice has been nominated again for the 2024 Music Week Awards.

Here, founder and CEO Phil Hutcheon talks about balancing app innovation with ticketing practicality.

In a previous interview with Music Week, you described Dice as “the Spotify for live music.” Do you still think so?

“Spotify was a big inspiration when we started because Spotify is a platform and so is Dice. If you buy a ticket on Dice, it's easy because it's your first transaction. Our job is , to get fans to keep coming back, to go out at least twice as much as they normally would, and to have that good experience. The magic with Spotify was that it worked as soon as they hit the play button. When they came out. We know how much effort we put into it. For us, once people see a ticket and tap a button, we're done. Make it as easy as possible.”

He also said Dice is a hybrid of a ticketing company and a technology company. What does this guy need to perfectly balance the two?

“Yeah, it's about…taking that experience in terms of the practicality of ticket sales and making sure we're very good at it. But also, how do we guide people to where they should be? When we started, everyone said, “No one downloads an app to buy tickets.” “But do you use apps for anything else?” I thought. And then the discussion became, “Okay, younger people might download the app, but older people won't.” Why not?And there was a waiting list [Dice’s virtual queue to buy tickets that other fans return if they can’t make an event] People were like, “What's a waiting list?” There's a lot more technology built into it than just signing up. Waiting List has spawned tens of thousands of new shows. Diplo held three events in New York on the same day last year, but knowing there was demand, the first event sold out, then the matinee, then the late night show. . It also gives artists confidence that they can sell out their next show. So, [looking at] Bicep examples: Village Underground – OK, Roundhouse – OK, Brixton – OK, Ally Pally… I knew with 100% confidence that these shows would sell out. Waiting list data can help artists prepare for that.

“Then something happens from the fan's side as well, where they just press a button and a refund is given and someone else gets a ticket to the show at the last minute. It's magical. The end. The first step was to get the venue's attendance closer to 100%. We discussed how many people each venue would have for a “sold-out” show. It was probably 85-90%. I said, “Okay, if the venue is about 5,000 people, maybe 400 to 500 people won't show up?” And they say, “Yeah.” So I asked, “What is the average spending per person?” – It was $20 and they were just losing money. At first, it was a relatively new concept. This year, we have plans to get people thinking differently about how things are done. ”

From the perspective of this hybrid mindset, what keeps you up at night?

“I think about everything and explore everything.Especially at the end of the pandemic, I met with a lot of Web3 companies and found out what they were all about.Also, throughout my time at Dice, I met with a lot of Web3 companies. We met with AI people and companies because that was a big part of our experience on day one. Most of those conversations don't come out of anything, but if you're growing in your mindset, you can create something else. Like a magpie, you'll meet interesting people and find out what's going on.

“These conversations led us to think more about gamification and loyalty with our fans, and the idea of ​​keeping them engaged more continuously, and this is one of our themes this year, such as: , say, “Wow, you went to a show every month.'' This year, let's find the next show in May.'' Ask your friends about who goes to the most concerts or really goes out for a game. and create a leaderboard. What excites me is not so much about buying tickets, but how to break down the friction of people watching Netflix at home. What makes people go out? [That said] People are out and about more than ever. All the data shows that, Dice sells more tickets every month than it did last month. ”

Let's pretend that COVID-19 never happened, but what was the biggest challenge?

“I know what's coming and I'm really excited, but I'm trying to make sure I do my job well today. Similarly, you have every opportunity to do it, but right now I'm very focused. We need to keep going. And that's true across the board, we're all in it together. Having to wait until venue rights expire is also a challenge. Because someone might have the rights to the venue and you have to wait until that right appears. The dice will win the right and then go to the city, and then other venues will join as well. You have to be patient. You also have to find people who have the right mix in terms of being comfortable with a company that is growing rapidly. It's not slow growth at all. 2 years When you grow tenfold, it can be unsettling, so it's hard to get people with the right mix of resilience and understanding.”

Dice has expanded into the United States and Europe. What’s next for your international expansion plans?

“We're already in India and West Africa. We think about it, 'OK, the two biggest music genres in the world are Latin and Afrobeats.' But when you ask artistes if they want to perform in Lagos, they say, “I don't know what to do.'' Data can help solve that problem. The dice can say, “This is how many tickets we think you can sell. This is what we think your audience is.” It helps build confidence. It's just math. In 10 years' time, India could actually be about the same size as the US as a market. You see it on music streaming, you see artists come on. You can see it in the shows that are already happening in India. They are completely overbooked and there is a huge demand for concerts there. The key is how do we build the confidence for people to go there? The more people go there, the more the local scene can invest in infrastructure and get Indian artists to tour Europe and America. This is the same principle we have when taking artists from Barcelona to the United States, and it's the same for artists going to Ghana, Nigeria, and other places. ”

When it comes to the grassroots live music sector, are you concerned that smaller venues in the UK are closing and the pipeline of new artists is slow to come?

“Yeah, that sucks. If you look at the amount of time we spend supporting smaller venues and the percentage of revenue we get from it, it's completely in the red for us, but it's hard to support those venues. It's the right thing to invest in. It helps you sell out shows, it helps you acquire talent. Help [from Dice] The same goes for in-app visibility. We encourage fans to follow the venue, whether it's the Moss Club or the Shacklewell Arms, to find out what shows are on. We have millions of people following venues, especially smaller venues. ”

Looking to the future, what does the future hold for Dice?

“We're just getting started. There's still a lot of work to do. There's still a lot of work to do in North America, a lot of work to do in Europe. But then we'll move on to the rest of the world. We've got it. It ties everything together. It's a lot of things, a big roadmap.”

Photo: Will Grundy

