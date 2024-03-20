Beijing strengthens international science, technology and innovation hub in high-quality development





Self-driving cars from Baidu and Pony.ai were tested on the streets of Yizhuang, a southern suburb of Beijing. [PHOTO/CHINA DAILY]

BEIJING — The city of Beijing will focus on building into a major international science and technology innovation center, leveraging its strategic role as the capital to attract new high-quality productivity to promote the city's high-quality development. Local authorities have announced that it will be developed. Tuesday.

In recent years, the Chinese government's efforts have produced remarkable results. Mayor Ying Yong said at a press conference that the city has topped the “Natural Index – Science Cities” list for eight consecutive years and is ranked as one of the most innovative cities in the world.

Beijing's technology contract transaction value exceeded 850 billion yuan (approximately $119.74 billion) in 2023, and an average of 337 technology companies were established every day.

In the face of new changes in global technology and industry, the capital will continue to strive to improve scientific and technological research capabilities, deepen the reform of scientific and technological systems, and strengthen talent training and introduction. Said.

Yin added, “We will focus on breakthroughs in major core technologies and aim for overwhelming heights of industrial development in more than 20 directions, including future information, health, manufacturing, energy, materials, and space.”

Large cities have been upgrading their city management over the years, especially in the area of ​​highly automated driving. Yin said the company took the lead in introducing car-road collaboration technology three years ago to accelerate the development of self-driving technology.

Beijing's self-driving area will expand from 160 square kilometers to 600 square kilometers this year, and the technology will be available at five major railway stations, as well as Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport.

“We want to attract more leading companies and research and development institutions to the field of autonomous driving, and improve support facilities upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. We welcome any kind of capital, especially long-term capital in the “field,'' Yin said.

