Google Pixel 8a specs include 120Hz display, Tensor G3, and more.





Google Pixel A series smartphones are considered some of the most affordable Android smartphones. You're making some sacrifices in terms of hardware, but you more than make up for it by lowering the price and getting access to Google's usual software and camera wizardry. Even better, Google has been closing the hardware gap between the A-series and regular Pixels. The Pixel 7a is the best evidence of that trend so far, with a smoother 90Hz display, improved camera, and the addition of wireless charging support.

Thanks to sources inside Google, we can preview the specs for the upcoming Pixel 8a, which brings yet another significant improvement to the series.

A new and improved display is back!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

One of the notable upgrades to the Pixel 7a was the addition of a 90Hz display. The lack of a high refresh rate panel was one of the big complaints about the Pixel 6a, but Google has finally addressed this issue with his 2023 budget smartphone.

Pixel 8a further upgrades the A-series display. The display resolution and size remain unchanged, but the OLED panel now supports a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits, matching the specs of the high-end Pixel 8. Also similar to the Pixel 8, the panels are sourced from two manufacturers. Probably BOE and Samsung. Considering all this, we can assume that the displays of the two devices are closely related and should behave similarly.

Confirming the Pixel 8a design leak, we can also confirm that Google has also increased the corner radius of the display to more closely match the design of the Pixel 8 series.

pixel 7a pixel 8a pixel 8

Screen size

pixel 7a

6.1 inch

pixel 8a

6.1 inch

pixel 8

6.2 inches

Corner radius (at native resolution)

pixel 7a

47 pixels

pixel 8a

128 pixels

pixel 8

102 pixels

solution

pixel 7a

2,400×1,080

pixel 8a

2,400×1,080

pixel 8

2,400×1,080

refresh rate

pixel 7a

90Hz

pixel 8a

120Hz

pixel 8

120Hz

Brightness (HDR, declared)

pixel 7a

1,000 nits

pixel 8a

1,400 nits

pixel 8

1,400 nits

DisplayPort across the lineup

Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

Another sign of that is the fact that the Pixel 8a also supports this feature.

It is currently unclear why Google included DisplayPort output without having actual user software to support it. Still, it will definitely be interesting to see what happens in the future.

No camera upgrades

Ryan Haynes / Android Authority

The camera has always been the highlight of the Pixel A series. Thanks to Google's incredible processing power, it's considered some of the best smartphones for photography in its class, even though its hardware typically lags behind its competitors.

Last year, the Pixel 7a finally ditched the ancient primary 12MP Sony IMX363 camera sensor (which Google first used in its 2018 smartphone, the Pixel 3!) in favor of a more modern setup built around a 64MP Sony IMX787. has been adopted. This year, Google plans to continue using this exact same setup for the main camera of his Pixel 8a.

The hardware hasn't changed, but you may see improved processing and slight image improvements thanks to the Tensor G3 processor.by the way

pixel 7a pixel 8a pixel 8

Major

pixel 7a

Sony IMX787 (64 MP) – 1/1.73 inch

pixel 8a

Sony IMX787 (64 MP) – 1/1.73 inch

pixel 8

Samsung GNV (unconfirmed; 50 MP) – 1/1.31 inch

ultra wide

pixel 7a

Sony IMX712 (13 MP) – ~1/3 inch?

pixel 8a

Sony IMX712 (13 MP) – ~1/3 inch?

pixel 8

Sony IMX386 (12 MP) – 1/2.9 inch

selfie

pixel 7a

Sony IMX712 (13 MP) – ~1/3 inch?

pixel 8a

Sony IMX712 (13 MP) – ~1/3 inch?

pixel 8

Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) – 1/3 inch

(Almost) the same great SoC

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As expected, the Pixel 8a also comes with an upgraded SoC, Google Tensor G3. This is the same processor that powers the Pixel 8 series. While Tensor G2 was a relatively minor upgrade, G3's trickle-down represents a much bigger leap forward for his A-series.

The highlight of the newly installed SoC is undoubtedly the improved CPU. Google has retired the older Cortex-X1 and Cortex-A55 cores in favor of newer, faster, and more power-efficient 2022 cores. Google has also changed the core layout from a 2+2+4 setup to 1+4+4 and added an additional CPU core to the SoC. All of this leads to significantly faster chips.

Tensor G3 also brings other improvements over G2, including a new Mali-G715 GPU, a new Samsung Modem 5300, support for AV1 encoding up to 4K/60fps, an upgraded TPU, and new DSP for image processing tasks. Masu.

Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a uses a slightly different version of G3 than the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The silicon die inside the chip is identical, but the plastic packaging is different. The regular G3 uses FOPLP (Fan-out Panel Level Packaging), while the 8as G3 uses IPoP (Integrated Package on Package). Samsung says IPoP is thicker and hotter than FOPLP, but it's also cheaper, which explains this decision. In reality, the difference shouldn't be that big, but the chip should still be a significant upgrade.

wider availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The availability of Google Pixel devices leaves a lot to be desired. Unlike most manufacturers, Google only sells its devices in a select few countries. For example, the Pixel 7a is only available in 21 countries, while Apple sells the device in more than 140 countries. Fortunately, things are slowly changing for the better.

Pixel 8a includes the following new regional electronic warranty labels:

Czech Republic Estonia Finland Hungary Lithuania Latvia Poland Romania Slovakia Slovenia

It is important to note that this is just a prediction and may not be completely accurate. However, a similar listing I found for the Pixel 8 series before launch was ultimately successful, so this is a pretty solid indicator of a potential additional market that could buy the Pixel 8a.

Impressions of leaked Pixel 8a specs: Google, what are you doing?

Ryan Haynes / Android Authority

The Pixel 8a is another device in the family that narrows the gap between budget and regular Pixels. That's definitely good for customers, but it also begs the question: What plans does Google have?

What do you think about the Pixel 8a specs?

1009 votes

These are good improvements.

52%

I wanted to see more.

13%

It's too close to the regular Pixel 8.

34%

With the Pixel 8 series, Google attempted to distance itself between the Pro and non-Pro Pixels, and succeeded to the point where the Pixel 8 feels more like the Pixel 8a than the current 8 Pro. The Pixel 7 and 7a were already very similar, and having two phones at the same time seemed hard to justify. It will be interesting to see how Google deals with this lineup issue now and in the future.

comment

