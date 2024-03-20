Google Chrome's password manager option could allow for increased security and customization for Android users





Android users may no longer need to rely on Google's built-in password manager when using the Chrome browser. This appears to be configured to give you access to a third-party password manager.

A semi-reliable leaker Leopeva64 posted on There are some options available that seem to be useful.

Four months ago, we introduced a new section in Chrome for Android that lets you autofill passwords using other providers. This feature currently works and[他のプロバイダーを使用する]If you select the option, Chrome will no longer show suggestions from your password manager. https://t.co/Uvgqr181vs pic.twitter.com/leDXe2Lhnx March 18, 2024

This potential update would allow users to choose and use the best password managers on the market, instead of being tied to Google, to manage passwords, payment methods, address information, and more. may give you more control over your sensitive data.

This new setting, discovered in Chrome, Chrome Beta, and Canary, has not been officially released and can only be accessed via a hidden flag that can currently be enabled, according to Android Police.

Being an unofficial release, it is not surprising that this new feature is not fully functional. Currently, when you enable a third-party password manager, it seems to suggest passwords, but not saved usernames. The issue is in the video included in his Leopeva64 post and is consistent with a report from Android Authority. This issue may be resolved when this feature is officially rolled out in the future. However, it is unclear when this will happen.

Not just paranoid people

This password manager feature is always welcome as it allows you to further customize your Android device. However, you can also allow users to use their preferred password manager at work.

Remembering multiple logins and passwords across devices and apps is difficult and increasingly complex. Security requirements have increased, including longer character limits, the use of special characters, the use of numbers and uppercase letters, and the prohibition of duplicate passwords. Many people would like to keep all of their credentials in one place rather than trying to remember them and getting locked out by entering them incorrectly. That way, you only need to remember the details of your password manager.

As the Autofill Options feature is further developed and introduced, users may no longer have to stick to Google when using Chrome, giving users the option to use the same manager on multiple devices. Given that data breaches can occur even at companies like Google, this could be a good way to separate passwords from other stored data and provide an additional layer of security.

