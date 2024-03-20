



Will all content soon be fake?

adobe stock

Thanks to AI, it is becoming increasingly difficult to know when we are looking at something that exists in the real world and when we are looking at a computer-generated image. The same is true for sound and video, as generative AI tools become increasingly sophisticated and capable of creating content that deceives us.

Sometimes you don't even need AI, as we saw recently with the scandal over the photoshopped family photos of Duchess Kate. The simple fact is that it has become easier to generate photos, text, video or audio of anything you want, regardless of whether it exists or not and whether it accurately reflects reality or not. .

This leaves us with the possibility that, perhaps soon, we won't need actual content captured and recorded from the real world. For most of the image, video, or audio content we consume, it's cheaper, easier, and faster to simply tell a computer to create it.

This may seem shocking, and it may seem to imply that the work of a vast number of people, from writers and illustrators to actors, dubbing artists, instrumentalists and animators, overlaps. unknown.

No matter how much savings it may seem in terms of time, resources, and money, is this the future everyone wants?

So let's take a look at some of the issues surrounding the ever-increasing proliferation of fake content and the impact it could have on society.

First, what do we mean by fake?

In this article, we use the term fake content to refer to content that is not created by humans or whose source material has been modified by a computer.

This isn't just about generative AI. It also includes the use of filters that can alter your perception of reality to the extent that it negatively impacts your mental health.

Deepfakes are on the more high-tech end of the spectrum. They are so called because they utilize deep learning neural networks to create content that is convincing but completely fabricated. Think Tom Cruise in deepfakes or, more recently, the Pope in a puffer jacket.

Criminals are already using this technology to commit financial fraud by imitating the voices of company CEOs to persuade employees to transfer millions of dollars to their accounts. Deepfakes have also been used to fabricate statements made by politicians in order to undermine democratic processes and spread fear and disinformation.

Of course, not all fake content is a crime. While there are some seriously ill-advised examples, like the recent viral Willys Chocolate Experience, perhaps a quick glance at your social media feed shows you that AI-generated content and images are becoming more and more commonplace. It turns out that there is.

media and reporting

Advertising and entertainment may be considered acceptable means of computer-generated or edited content if done in an ethical manner. But this raises serious concerns for news organizations and even democratic processes.

The Duchess Kate's case showed that the media is aware of that threat. To my knowledge, this has never happened before for an image to be retracted so quickly by three news organizations. This suggests that media outlets understand the reputational impact of publishing inauthentic content and are already taking safety precautions.

There are two challenges here. First, journalists must develop rigorous methods for verifying sources. This is likely to become even more difficult as the amount of synthetic content pumped into the world increases.

Second, we need to develop ways to convince increasingly skeptical audiences that authentic content is authentic. For many people, it will be tempting to simply ignore anything they don't like or agree with as fake news.

In fact, we find that many people become more skeptical as they adjust to a world where even the evidence they see with their own eyes cannot always be trusted.

law and education

On March 13, 2024, the EU adopted the Artificial Intelligence Act. The law includes requirements for artificial or manipulated images, audio, and video content to be clearly marked as such.

This is the first law of its kind in the world, but it remains to be seen how it will be implemented and how practical it will be in practice. After all, this law also applies to businesses, so even individuals can create anything they like and pass it off as the real thing. For example, celebrities including Taylor Swift (and probably thousands of non-celebrities who are less likely to make the news) have been victims of non-consensual AI-generated pornography and nudity. It is unlikely to stop flooding. )

But I believe that ultimately education will prove to be just as important as regulation. The more we understand the risks of this new era and the methods and motivations of those seeking to turn uncertainty to their advantage, the better we will be able to avoid the pitfalls. Common sense and critical thinking skills (would the Pope really wear a jacket like that?) will come into play as questions around what is real and what is fake become more pressing. Deaf high-tech solutions will help as well. .

The future of content?

In the AI ​​era, the hurdles for content production will be dramatically lowered. Rather than the end of human creativity, I expect humans and machines to work together to create content in new ways.

One way to look at it is that you no longer need to be a great writer or designer to convey great ideas using words and pictures. And that will probably mean even more great ideas floating around.

But the risks to jobs are real. Businesses will inevitably be attracted to synthetic content. But those who rely on it to the point of excluding humans from the creative process will lose the competitiveness and identity that talented humans develop in their work.

And there will always be those who take advantage of the ease of creating something to spread fear, anxiety, and confusion.

But whether that means knowing better when we're being lied to or deceived, or placing more value on authentic and human content, society is adapting to meet these challenges. I think so.

There will always be a place in society for human-created content that accurately reflects the real world, including its ugliness and imperfections. But the most exciting new content will be the one that blends meaningful human experiences with digital innovation in ways that enrich our lives, just as music, movies, and books have throughout human history. It will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2024/03/20/will-all-content-soon-be-fake/

