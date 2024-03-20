Microsoft hires DeepMind co-founder to head new AI division | Microsoft





Microsoft has appointed the co-founder of British artificial intelligence research institute DeepMind as head of its new AI division.

Mustafa Suleiman, 39, co-founded DeepMind with Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg in 2010, and the company was acquired by Google in 2014 for 400 million yen. After merging with another division to form Google DeepMind, it is now the core of Google's AI efforts. In 2023.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a blog post that the British AI pioneer, who left DeepMind in 2019, will be the head of a new organization called Microsoft AI that will focus on the U.S. company's consumer products and research. He announced that he will be appointed as the company's executive director. Several employees from Sulyemans Inflection AI startup will join the division.

Thanks to a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT chatbot, Microsoft is leading the way in generative AI technology that instantly generates compelling text, images, and audio from simple manual prompts. It has become a company.

Mr. Nadella said: “I have known Mustafa for several years and admire him greatly as the founder of both DeepMind and Inflection, as well as a visionary product maker and builder of pioneering teams pursuing bold missions. I respect.

This new division will integrate Microsoft's consumer AI efforts, including the Copilot chatbot and the new Bing browser, which uses the underlying technology of ChatGPT. Copilot is at the heart of Microsoft's efforts to monetize its AI efforts, allowing you to compose emails, summarize documents, and create presentations.

This infusion of new talent will allow us to accelerate our pace once again, Nadella wrote.

Karen Simonyan, who co-founded Inflection AI with Suleyman and Microsoft board member Reid Hoffman, will join the new division as principal investigator.

Google is expanding its AI efforts. Bloomberg News reported Monday that Apple is in talks to incorporate Google's Gemini AI product into the iPhone.

Inflection AI has emerged as one of the hottest companies in the genAI race after raising $1.3 billion from Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia at a $4 billion valuation last June.

Mr Suleiman, who was born in north London to a Syrian father and British mother, recently published a book on AI, The Coming Wave, in which he outlines the potential benefits of AI technology. But he also calls for a significant increase in artificial intelligence, warning that it could threaten the world order. Number of researchers working on AI safety.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, Mr Slieman described the book as provocative.

I think the great thing about what I'm doing is that I'm predicting things, he said. And I think many people don't have the courage to predict things. I don't think I'm wrong, but there's time to intervene.

