



While Meta is working on ways to automatically detect such content, synthetic images remain unreliable despite requiring users to label AI-generated content on its platform. Most do not indicate on their posts or pages that they were generated by AI.

Mehta did not respond to requests for comment.

Information researchers are increasingly concerned about the impact of flooding social platforms with unchecked AI images, as generative AI technologies make it easier to spread misleading content and outright disinformation.

According to comments on many posts, certain characteristics of AI-generated art make it easier to distinguish between real and synthetic images, but the lack of systematic labeling makes some of users, especially elderly users, are said to be fooled by fake content. Although these Facebook pages do not indicate a clear motive for AI spam, users have already flagged possible fraudulent activity.

The Stanford University study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but some of the images, posted from Facebook pages, were stolen from other people and organizations, including a Georgia church and a windmill dealer, and were repurposed into AI. It also became clear that Spam page.

One such page is now filled with AI images of Jesus and a flight attendant, along with the name of a North Carolina high school band. Davie County Schools spokeswoman Karen Jarvis confirmed in an email that the “Davie High School War Eagle Band” page is not affiliated with the school, which has now been forced to create a new page.

In fact, it was the original DCHS band Facebook page, but it was hijacked from our high school band and has since become what you see today, Jarvis writes. Countless attempts have been made (by band directors, school officials, current band members, alumni) to take back control or report the page or image, but Facebook remains unresponsive. It was.

This phenomenon has led some observers to speculate that the page may be guiding gullible users to identify potential scam targets.

AI-generated content appears to be a boon for spammers and scammers because the images are easy to generate, often visually sensational, and attract engagement, Stanford University researchers say. This is stated in a preprint paper.

They say these pages not only engage with genuine commenters, but also use large numbers of non-genuine followers to make themselves look more legitimate, and fraudulent accounts sometimes steal personal information from commenters. They say they try to solicit information from them or sell them fake products.

A search by NBC News found multiple replies from accounts asking to be friends with commenters, each using a similar script. One commenter wrote, “I love it!!” very cute! ! After posting an AI-generated image of a toddler nestled in a basket containing a kitten, he received a response within hours from a recently created account named Stephen Townsend. The account did not respond to requests for comment, but other than the profile and cover photo, which were uploaded on the same day, no personal information or posts were displayed.

Hello, to be honest, I'm really impressed with your profile and personality. I also admire your sense of humor here. I don't usually write in the comments section, but I think you deserve this compliment, the profile replied. I want to be friends with you. Please feel free to send me a friend request. If you don't mind. thank you.

These are the same style of comments seen across Facebook, typically left in response to comments on popular AI posts, as well as directly on users' profile pages. Some users, who suspect the page is promoting a potential scam campaign, also left comments warning that it may be difficult to tell that certain images were generated by AI. I am.

Hazel Thayer, a Facebook user who noticed strange images in her feed a few weeks ago and shared some of them on TikTok, now probably posts something like them every 10th time. He said he started receiving AI images. I'm scrolling right now. I just received 4 posts worth of items.

And from her point of view, it certainly looks like a fake activity.

Because when you see these Jesus-in-the-shrimp comments, everyone goes, Amen, said Thayer. I don't think anyone would say hallelujah for our shrimp lord.

