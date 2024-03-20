Google fined 250 million yen in France for violating intellectual property agreements | Google





Google has been fined 250 million yen (213 million yen) by French regulators for breaching agreements to pay media companies when reproducing content online.

The Francis competition watchdog said Wednesday it had fined a U.S. tech company for violations related to intellectual property rules for news media publishers. Regulators also cited concerns about Google's AI services.

Google's AI-powered chatbot Bird, which was renamed Gemini, was trained on the content without notifying publishers and news agencies, competition authorities said.

The watchdog group said in a statement that the fine was for failing to honor its 2022 commitments and accused Google of failing to negotiate in good faith with news publishers for compensation for the use of their content.

Google has committed not to dispute the facts as part of the settlement process, the watchdog said, adding that the company is proposing a series of measures to correct certain shortcomings.

France has long fought to protect publishing rights and income for news organizations against what it calls the control of powerful technology companies that share news content and display news articles in web searches. Ta.

Google and other online platforms have been accused of making billions of dollars from news without sharing the revenue with the people who collect it.

To address this, the EU created a form of copyright called neighboring rights that allows print media to claim compensation for the use of their content.

France has become a test case for EU rules. In 2019, it became the first EU member state to enact a directive on publishing rights for media companies and news agencies, requiring major technology platforms to enter into negotiations with publishers for remuneration for the use of their news content. After initial resistance, Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media outlets for articles that appear in web searches.

The latest fine is related to a French copyright dispute over online content. The case was triggered in 2019 by a complaint from several of the country's largest news organizations, representing French magazines and newspapers, and the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

In 2022, French regulators accepted Google's promise to negotiate fairly with news organizations.

Under the agreement, technology companies must provide transparent payment offers to news groups within three months of receiving a copyright infringement claim.

The dispute appeared to be resolved in 2022 after Google dropped its appeal against the initial 500 million fine imposed after an investigation by France's competition watchdog. Google has fiercely resisted the idea of ​​paying for content and was fined 500 million yen in 2021 for failing to negotiate in good faith.

The watchdog said in a statement Wednesday that Google violated four of the seven commitments it agreed to in the 2022 settlement, including negotiating in good faith with publishers and providing transparent information. Ta.

The watchdog specifically singled out Google's AI chatbot Bird, which was launched in 2023, and said it was trained on data from unspecified media and news agencies without notifying the company or regulators. .

Google then tied the use of that content by its artificial intelligence services to the display of protected content, the watchdog group said, thereby reducing the ability of publishers and news organizations to negotiate fair prices. He added that it was a hindrance.

The fines come as many publishers, writers and newsrooms seek to restrict data scraping and automated collection of online content by AI services without consent or fair compensation.

“Google is the first and only platform to sign numerous license agreements with 280 French news publishers under the European Copyright Directive,” Google said in a statement. These cover over 450 publications and pay publishers tens of millions of euros annually. Despite this progress, the French competition authority today imposed a fine of 250 million yen on him for the way he handled negotiations with Google. They also advocated changes to the way we negotiate, which we agreed to as part of a long-running litigation settlement.

The statement added: “We have decided that it is time to take the next step. As our many agreements with publishers demonstrate, we are committed to connecting people with quality content and working constructively with French publishers. We want to focus on the larger goal of a sustainable approach: ” However, it is important to note that the fines are not proportionate to the issues raised by the French competition authorities. It also takes into account the efforts we have made to answer and resolve the concerns raised in an environment where it is very difficult to determine direction because we cannot predict which direction the wind will blow next. not.

