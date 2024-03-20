Eight Google employees invent the latest AI.Click here for the inside story





The last two weeks before the deadline were hectic. Officially part of the team still had desks in his 1945 building, but most of them worked in his 1965 because the micro-kitchen had a better espresso machine. As an intern, Gomez was always into debugging and creating visualizations and diagrams for papers. In projects like this, it's common to do an ablation to get things out to see if what's left is enough to get the job done.

There are all kinds of combinations of tricks and modules, and you can see which ones are useful and which ones are not. Let's get rid of it. Let's replace this with this, says Gomez. Why does the model behave this counterintuitively? Oh, it's because I forgot to do the masking properly. Does it still work? OK, move on. All of these components of what we now call a trance were the result of this very fast-paced, iterative trial and error process. The ablation was aided by Shazeers' implementation, which produced the bare minimum, Jones said. Gnomes are magicians.

Vaswani recalled crashing onto the couch in his office one night while his team was writing a paper. He stared at the curtain that separated the couch from the rest of the room, struck by the pattern on the fabric. It looked to him like a synapse or a neuron. Gomez was there and Vaswani told him that what they were working on would go beyond machine translation. Ultimately, he says, similar to the human brain, modalities such as speech, speech, and vision will all need to be integrated into a single architecture. We had a strong hunch that we were ending up with something more common.

But at Google's upper echelons, the research was viewed as just an interesting AI project. I asked several Transformers people if their bosses had ever called them in to get an update on a project. There aren't that many. But we knew this could potentially be a pretty big problem, says Ushkorite. And because of that, we actually became obsessed with one of his passages near the end of the paper where he comments on future work.

This sentence predicted what would happen next: the application of the Transformer model to basically every form of human expression. They write that we are excited about the future of attention-based models. We plan to extend this transformer to problems with input/output modalities other than text and explore images, audio, and video.

A few nights before the deadline, Ushkolet realized he needed a title. Jones noted that the team led him to fundamentally reject accepted best practices, specifically his LSTM, regarding one technique: attention. According to Jones, the Beatles had named the song “All You Need Is Love.” Why not call the newspaper “All You Need is Attention”?

the beatles?

I'm British, says Jones. It literally took 5 seconds of thinking. I didn't think they would use it.

They continued to collect results right up to the deadline. Palmer said the English and French numbers arrived five minutes before he submitted his paper. In 1965, I was sitting in my kitchenette typing in the last number. With just two minutes left, they sent the paper away.

