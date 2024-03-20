How to use Google Gemini AI: 14 ways to make your life easier





In the AI ​​chatbot battle, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) has yet to catch up with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot. But that doesn't mean Gemini isn't worth trying.

With Gemini, you can speak your queries instead of typing them and hear the responses aloud. Enter your location and Gemini will show you nearby places and events. When you ask Gemini to create your content, you'll receive several different text drafts. Here's how to access Gemini and what you should try first.

But first, be warned

Before diving into Gemini, be sure to understand its shortcomings and limitations. Like other AI chatbots today, Gemini is far from perfect. As Google points out, that response may be inaccurate and may reflect certain biases from training, such as how it has produced historically inaccurate images, or It may appear as if the AI ​​has personal opinions and feelings. They may fail to respond or provide inappropriate answers.

Please also note that Google has access to your data, including your conversations, to evaluate and improve Gemini. The company says on its support page that human reviewers randomly sample chats, or portions of chats, to assess quality and determine whether responses are inaccurate, harmful, or of low quality. Reviewed chats are not associated with a specific user's account, but are retained for up to three years.

Keeping in mind Google's vetting process, please avoid sharing confidential or sensitive information when chatting with Gemini. Although your conversation may not be reviewed in the end, act as if the details you provided in your request are visible to others as well as Gemini yourself.

How to access Google Gemini

To get started, open the Gemini website and sign in with your Google account if you're not already signed in. Click 'Try Gemini' and agree to the terms and conditions. On the chat screen, Gemini will suggest some questions you can ask if you don't have one of your own right now.

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Select one of the sample questions and wait for the response. From here you can continue with follow-up questions on the same topic.If you would like to continue with a different subject, click at the top of the left sidebar.[新しいチャット]Click the button. There are also several ways to improve Gemini's responses to get the most out of your AI chatbot.

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

1. Mark your answer as “Agree” or “Disagree”

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

You can evaluate the responses provided by Gemini. Under the response, click the thumb icon if you like it, or click the thumb icon if you don't like it. If you give a thumbs down, you'll be asked to explain why you didn't like the reaction. Please enter a specific reason and submit.

2. Ask Gemini to change their response

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

You can tell the AI ​​to change its response depending on your question and Gemini's answer. This is especially useful if you want Gemini to generate specific content for you. After submitting the request, go to the end of the response and click the “Modify Response” button. Here you can change your response to tell your Gemini to be shorter, longer, simpler, more casual, or more professional.

3. Have your Gemini look it up on Google.

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Based on the responses, you can ask follow-up questions on the same topic. Alternatively, click the Google icon to double-check your response and Gemini will highlight specific details. Click on the highlighted text to access online sources.

4. See other drafts

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Ask Gemini to generate content and the AI ​​will respond. However, multiple drafts of text are also generated. To view these alternative versions, click the “Show other drafts” drop-down menu. Three other text drafts appear. Click on what you want to see.[ドラフトを再生成]You can also click a button to have Gemini create three more drafts.

5. Speak your request

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Next, try sending a question or request by voice. Click the microphone icon in the prompt. The first time you do this, you may need to allow Gemini to use your microphone. Speak your request and click the “Send” icon.

6. Ask Gemini to read your response aloud.

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Conversely, you can hear responses spoken out loud. Click the Listen icon in the top right corner of the response.[一時停止]You can pause or stop the narration by clicking the icon.

7. Revise your question

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Not satisfied with the response? You can rephrase your original request and try again. Hover over the question and click the Edit Text icon on the right. Change the text and click the “Update” button to receive a new response.

8. Ask Gemini to fix specific parts of the response

Instead of regenerating the entire response, you can ask Gemini to fix specific details of your choice. To do this, select the specific text in your response that you want to adjust. Click “Change selected text” and choose one of the four default options: “Regenerate,” “Short,” “Longer,” or “Delete.”

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Alternatively, enter your specific request at the prompt. Only the selected text will be changed. You can then revert your changes or choose a different type of revision.

Editor's Pick 9. Get local information with precise location information

By default, Google determines your general location based on your IP address, which is usually not accurate. If you want to use Gemini to get suggestions about nearby stores, restaurants, businesses, and landmarks, make sure to use your precise location, assuming you're happy to share your specific location with Google. You can give instructions.

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

To set this up, check the cities listed at the bottom of the left sidebar,[位置の更新]Click. Click “Allow” to give Gemini access to your location.[この位置情報について]In the window[正確な位置情報を使用する]Click. The link below the location changes from an IP address to a device. You can now use Gemini to get information about nearby sites and activities.

10. Upload images to Gemini

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Gemini also allows you to upload images and retrieve information.To do this, to the left of the prompt, click[ファイルをアップロード]Click the button and select the image. Files can be in JPG, PNG, or WebP format. After you upload your image, enter a question or request based on the details you want Gemini to provide about the image.[送信]Click.

11. Copy the response

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Want to share or use your response elsewhere? After submitting your request, click the three dots icon next to the response.From the pop-up menu[コピー]Click and paste the response into an external program or document.

12. Publish your answer

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

By default, your conversations are not visible to other users. However, you can make your responses shareable, similar to how you share files in Google Drive.[共有とエクスポート]Click the button and[共有]Choose.[公開リンクの作成]Click to post your conversation online and give access to anyone with the link. You can also share the link via LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

13. Export the response

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

If you use Google Docs to create a document, you can send your responses to Google Docs.[共有とエクスポート]click the button[ドキュメントにエクスポート]Select[ドキュメントを開く]Clicking the link will open the text as a Google Doc where you can edit it.[共有とエクスポート]Click the button and[Gmail で下書き]You can also send your response to Gmail by selecting . Click the Open Gmail link and the text will appear in the email.

14. Manage conversations

(Credit: Lance Whitney / Google)

Gemini also allows you to manage all your chats. The left sidebar displays your conversation history. Click Show More to see them all. Select something specific to view and pick up the conversation where you left off. You can pin, rename, or delete a chat by clicking the three dots icon on a particular chat.

