French authorities fine Google 250 million yen





French regulators announced on Wednesday, March 20, that they had fined Google 250 million yen for violating an agreement on the terms it would pay media companies when reproducing content online.

France's competition authority said in a statement that the fine was for “failure to comply with commitments made in June 2022” and for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with news publishers on the amount of compensation for the use of their content. accused of being.

Google and other online platforms have been accused of making billions of dollars from news without sharing the revenue with the people who collect it. To address this, the EU created a form of copyright called “neighboring rights” that allows print media to claim compensation for the use of their content.

France has become a test case for the rules, with Google and Facebook agreeing to pay some French media outlets for articles that appear in web searches, after initial resistance. In 2022, French regulators accepted Google's promise to negotiate fairly with news organizations. Under the agreement, US tech giants must provide transparent payment offers to news organizations within three months of receiving a copyright infringement claim.

Associations representing French magazines and newspapers and Agence France-Presse filed a lawsuit with regulators in 2019. Google has fiercely resisted the idea of ​​paying for content and was fined 500 million ($530 million) in 2021 for failing to negotiate. sincerity.

Le Monde (AFP News)

