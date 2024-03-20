How much US consumers are paying for streaming video: Deloitte Media survey





Streaming video services continue to face challenges such as high costs, high churn rates, and competition from other media, but a significant portion of U.S. viewers wonder if the subscription price is worth it. I still have doubts.

Deloitte's 18th Annual Digital Media Trends Report says American households that subscribe to streaming video entertainment services spend an average of $61 per month on four services. This is a 27% increase from $48 per month at the time of last year's survey.

Research shows that price increases in this category may be nearing a breaking point: Just over a third (36%) of those surveyed said that content available on streaming video services has a price tag. answered that it was not worth it. Additionally, nearly half (48%) of respondents said they would cancel their favorite subscription VOD service if the monthly price increased by $5 per month.

According to Deloitte's latest report, churn rates have slowed slightly, but remain high. His 40% of consumers said they canceled their subscription VOD service within the past six months, down from 44% last year. The survey found that 67% of respondents want a streaming bundle that lets them search for content across all multiple services. 63% want a bundle of services that they can customize each month. Approximately 47% of consumers surveyed said they would spend more time on streaming video platforms if content was easier to discover. More than half of Gen Z and Millennial consumers say they get better recommendations for content they watch from social media than from the streaming service itself.

“Streaming services are at a pivotal moment,” said Jana Albanas, Deloitte's vice chair and leader of U.S. communications, media and entertainment. “It's no longer enough to deliver great content. Curating a more personalized experience by aligning content to individual tastes and interests is the next step.”

She goes on to say, “It's important to recognize that social media is the primary way people discover and get excited about entertainment. For content to resonate and drive consumer engagement, streaming video providers , they must work to ensure their content connects with diverse audiences and fosters a sense of community and social connection.”

Other findings from Deloitte's report include:

42% of those surveyed said both generative AI and humans can provide interesting content. 70% of those surveyed said they would rather watch TV shows and movies written by humans, while 22% said generative AI can produce more interesting content than human creators. Among Gen Z and Millennial respondents, 49% heard about and watched TV shows and movies from creators online, and 55% learned about new game titles from live streamers and content creators on social media. Additionally, 54% of this group said advertising on social media has the biggest impact on them. 60% of Gen Z prefer watching UGC videos because they don't have to spend time searching for what they want to watch. Nearly 70% of Black consumers and more than half of Asian, multiracial, and Hispanic consumers surveyed say it's important for TV shows and movies to be written and produced by diverse creative teams. It has said. About 42% of those surveyed said videos on social media are “much more” diverse than TV shows and movies. This number rises to 60% for Gen Z respondents and more than 50% for multiracial (57%), black (56%), LGBT (55%), and Hispanic (53%) respondents. Approximately 60% of those surveyed spend an average of nine hours a week playing video games. Thirty percent of male gamers think bullying is part of the experience, but only 19% of female gamers surveyed feel the same way.

Deloitte's 18th Annual Digital Media Trends Study was conducted by an independent research firm in October 2023 among 3,517 U.S. consumers ages 14 and older. For more information about the report, please refer to this link. The generation definitions for this report are: Gen Z (born 1997-2009), Millennials (1983-1996), Gen X (1966-1982), Boomers (1947-1965), and Mature. Generation (before 1946).

