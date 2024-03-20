Leak suggests Google's Pixel 8A will be similar to Pixel 8





If recent leaks prove accurate, Google's Pixel 8A will have a lot in common with its more expensive sibling. The search giant's next budget phone is expected to run on the company's Tensor G3 processor, similar to the Pixel 8. According to Android Authority, the refresh rate could also be 120Hz, which could further bridge the gap between Google's flagship phones and lower-tier phones.

If this report is correct, it would be a continuation of the approach Google took with last year's Pixel 7A. As I wrote when I reviewed this phone last year, the Pixel 7A basically felt like a $100 cheaper version of the Pixel 7.

A Google representative did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment on the leak.

Other potential similarities between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A could include design and screen brightness. According to the report, the 8A will improve to 1,400 nits to match the Pixel 8. The biggest difference between the two devices is the Pixel 8A's camera, which is expected to have a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel main camera. Android Authority reports that it has an ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera similar to the Pixel 7A. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel main shooter, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

So the Pixel 8A's camera sound quality may be better than the Pixel 8 on paper. But when I compared the Pixel 7A to the Pixel 7 (which has a similar camera setup to the Pixel 8), I couldn't tell much of a difference. Google also told us at the time that the Pixel 7's camera sensor is larger and more sensitive to light, so image quality should improve despite the resolution difference. A similar case could be with the Pixel 8A.

The Pixel 8A also includes DisplayPort support, allowing you to connect it to a monitor, the report said. The feature also appears to be coming to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as indicated by the Android beta software release, which was also reported by Android Authority.

One of the biggest questions about the Pixel 8A is whether Google will provide seven years of Android version and security software updates like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. That could make the Pixel 8A even more valuable, giving it an edge over Samsung's recently announced competitors, the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G, both of which only receive such updates for four years. be.

Google announced the Pixel 7A during last year's Google I/O conference, so we may learn more about the device in the coming months.

We won't know specific details until Google announces the Pixel 8A. However, the company typically prices its A-series smartphones about $100 to $150 less than standard Pixel smartphones.

It's always good to make quality smartphones more affordable. Still, as I wrote ahead of the Pixel 8's launch last year, it's going to be even harder for Google's flagship smartphones to stand out. It feels like Google is targeting the same users with both its standard Pixel smartphones and its A-series smartphones, which could make the Pixel 8 less appealing.

If the Pixel 8A turns out to be a scaled-down version of the Pixel 8, as leaks suggest, it will certainly raise the bar for the Pixel 9.

