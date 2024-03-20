



In the never-ending battle between Google and the Francis Competition Authority over copyright protection of news snippets, a court on Wednesday awarded the tech giant $250 million (about $270 million at current exchange rates) announced that they would be fined.

Competition watchdogs say Google has ignored some of its previous promises to news publishers. But what makes this decision particularly noteworthy is that Google is using news publishers' content to train its generative AI model Bard/Gemini, something new. The point is to launch it.

The competition authority found Google negligent in failing to notify news publishers about GenAI's use of their copyrighted content. This builds on previous commitments by Google to ensure it negotiates fair payments with publishers for content reuse.

Copyright and Contest Misconduct

In 2019, the European Union passed a pan-EU digital rights reform that extends copyright protection to news headlines and excerpts. News aggregators such as Google News, Discover, and the Top Stories feature box on search results pages used to scrape these news articles and display them in their products without financial compensation.

Google initially tried to circumvent the law by suspending Google News in France. However, competition authorities quickly intervened, determining that the unilateral action was an abuse of a dominant market position that risked harm to the publisher. The intervention effectively forced Google to terminate its agreements with local publishers to reuse content. But in 2021, Google was fined $592 million after competition authorities found serious violations in its negotiations with local publishers and agencies.

The tech giant called the sanctions unfair and said it would appeal. But then the government offered a series of commitments, withdrew the appeal and sought to resolve the dispute. The commitments, which included giving important information to publishers and negotiating in a fair manner, were accepted by French authorities.

Google has copyright agreements with hundreds of publishers in France, which are subject to the agreement with Autorit. As such, business in this area is highly regulated.

No objections

Google agreed not to dispute Autorits' latest findings in exchange for expedited processing and payment.

But Surina Konal, the company's managing director of media and publishing partnerships, wrote in a lengthy blog post that the fine was not proportionate to the issues raised by authorities.

The blog post suggests that Google really wants to draw a line under this story this time around, with Conall also writing: We've made peace because it's time to move on. And as our many agreements with publishers demonstrate, we are committed to connecting people who want to focus on the larger goal of sustainability with quality content, and to working constructively with French publishers. An approach to working together.

With generative AI coming into the fold and increased competition to launch tools, Google's calculus on how to approach the content reuse problem looks different.

In-frame GenAI training

Today's enforcement action by the Francis Competition Authority focuses on Google's use of content from news publishers and agencies for training purposes for its AI-based model and related AI chatbot service Bard (now called Gemini). It shows that it was.

According to a press release, Google used content from publishers and news organizations to train its generative AI tool Bard, which was launched in July 2023, without notifying copyright holders or authorities. found.

Google's defenses in this regard are twofold. In a blog post, competition authorities write that they do not object to the way web content is used to improve new products, such as generative AI, and that this is already covered under Article 4 of the EUCD. There is. [EU Copyright Directive].

Article 4 of the Copyright Directive sets out exceptions or limitations to the reproduction and extraction of legally accessible works and other subject matter for the purposes of text and data mining, in particular text and data mining.

However, Autorit claims in a press release that it has not yet been determined whether the exemption applies here. (It is worth noting that the relevant clause refers to works that are legally accessible. On the other hand, Google does not have a legally binding competition to notify copyright holders about the use of protected works. They have a duty to the authorities, which they clearly failed to do in this case.)

As for declaring whether the use of news content to train artificial intelligence services falls under neighboring rights and protections, the competition authority writes that this question remains unanswered. However, Autorit believes that Google breached that obligation 1 by failing to notify publishers that their content was used to train Bard.

Google's blog post also mentions EU AI law, hinting at its relevance. However, this law has not yet entered into force as it is pending final adoption by the European Council.

The upcoming AI bill also states that developers must follow block copyright rules. And with that goal in mind, it introduces transparency requirements and requires policies to respect EU copyright law. Publish a sufficiently detailed overview of the content used to train general purpose AI models (e.g. Gemini/Bard).

This new requirement for model makers to publish summaries of their training data will ensure that in the future news publishers whose protected content is ingested for GenAI training will be able to receive fair remuneration under EU copyright law. It may be easier to obtain.

No technical opt-out

Additionally, Autorit is a technical solution that Google will use until at least September 28, 2023, to allow publishers and news organizations to opt out of having their content used for Bard Training without affecting the display of their content. It also points out that the government was unable to provide any countermeasures. Other Google services.

Until this date, publishers and news organizations wishing to opt out of this use case had to insert instructions to block indexing of all content from Google, including Search, Discover, and Google News services. These services are part of revenue negotiations, particularly related to neighboring rights, the paper said, adding: “Going forward, Autorit will carefully consider the effectiveness of Google's opt-out process.”

From a more technical perspective, from July to September 2023, news publishers will be required to insert noindex tags in their robots.txt files to ensure that their content is not used to train Google's AI models. You will be able to check. This robots.txt file is located in the root folder of your web server and contains various instructions for search engines. Google's web crawler examines the instructions in these files to index your website.

However, the noindex tag means your website will disappear from Google completely. In September 2023, Google became even more granular and created Google Enhanced Rules, which are different from noindex rules. By opting out of Google Extensions, web publishers indicate that they do not want to help Gemini improve current and future models.

Other disadvantages

Autorit has also sanctioned Google on a number of other issues related to how it negotiates with French news publishers, providing Google with all the information it needs to ensure fair negotiation of remuneration for content. It turned out that he hadn't.

The company said in a press release that Google's information to publishers about how it calculates the amounts owed to publishers is particularly opaque.

It also found that Google did not meet non-discrimination standards aimed at ensuring equal treatment for publishers. And Autorit condemns Google's decision to impose a minimum standard for remuneration, below which publishers will not be paid at all, which introduces discrimination among publishers in very principle. Autorit explained. The press release states that below a certain threshold, all publishers will be arbitrarily assigned zero remuneration, regardless of their individual circumstances.

Additionally, Autorit found fault in Google's calculations of so-called indirect income, saying the proposed “package” did not comply with previous rulings or Court of Justice appeal decisions from October 2020.

It also said Google did not follow through on its commitment to update the compensation agreement in line with its commitments.

