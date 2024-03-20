NGen launches $100 million sustainable manufacturing challenge, calling for project proposals





The Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge is seeking projects that support Canada's net-zero goals.

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is calling for project proposals as it launches its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge.

The challenge is to find projects that aim to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing and support Canada's net-zero goals. It aims to reduce energy use, natural resource consumption and waste, as well as increase efficiency, use sustainable materials and closed-loop manufacturing.

NGen will invest up to $35 million in Global Innovation Cluster funding and aims to raise more than $65 million from industry partners, with the goal of launching a total of $100 million in new collaborative projects. Stated.

NGen CEO Jason Myers said in a statement that advanced manufacturing provides many of the solutions needed to meet Canada's emissions reduction goals. NGen aims to combine our significant strengths in clean technology, automation, advanced materials and smart digital technologies to develop solutions for sustainable manufacturing that benefit Canada and the world.

NGen says projects must be collaborative and committed to pushing the boundaries of advanced manufacturing and clean technology. The program's focus areas are manufacturing-focused solutions for high heat generation, carbon capture, greenhouse gas tracking, and other common innovations to reduce the carbon impact of manufacturing. .

Part of the federal government's Innovation Clusters Initiative, NGen aims to connect manufacturers, high-tech companies, innovation centers and researchers by providing funding and business support to projects that develop or scale up manufacturing solutions in Canada. I am.

NGen says the cluster completed 165 projects between 2019 and 2023, resulting in $7 billion in new revenue, a 32x return on NGens investment, and 55 new companies. I claim that.

In February, NGen invested $32.3 million in 15 technology-enabled manufacturing projects across Canada, including carbon removal technology company CarbiCrete and digital parts manufacturer Falkbuilt.

If you are interested in applying to the Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge, please visit the NGens information page.

