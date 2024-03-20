



France's competition authority said the tech giant was not honoring its promises and not negotiating in good faith with publishers.

Competition watchdog Francis has fined Google 250 million euros ($272 million) for breaching its promises to media companies regarding content licenses.

France's competition authority announced on Wednesday that it would impose fines as part of further action on a lawsuit filed in 2019 by an organization representing French magazines and newspapers against U.S. tech giants and other online platforms. Media outlets have accused tech companies of making billions of dollars in profits from their content without sharing the revenue with the people who aggregated the content.

In 2021, the watchdog fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) for failing to negotiate in good faith. The dispute appeared to be resolved in 2022 after the company withdrew its appeal against the fine.

But authorities said in a statement Wednesday that Google violated four of the seven terms of the settlement, including negotiating in good faith with publishers and providing transparent information.

The watchdog group said that since Gemini was rebranded, Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Bird had been trained on its content without notifying publishers or news agencies. Ta.

Google has promised not to dispute the facts as part of the settlement process, the watchdog said, adding that the company is also proposing a range of remedies regarding certain deficiencies.

The tech giant said it accepted the settlement because it was time to move on to the next step, adding: “We are focused on our ambitions of a sustainable approach to connecting people with quality content and on constructive collaboration with French publishers. I hope to win,” he added.

He said the fines were disproportionate and did not take into account the watchdog's efforts in an environment where it is very difficult to determine direction because it is impossible to predict which direction the wind will blow next.

Automatic data collection limits

The ruling is the latest in recent years against Google for failing to comply with the European Union's legal framework, which aims to establish the conditions necessary for balanced negotiations between news organizations, publishers and digital platforms. This is the fourth judgment.

In 2019, the EU created a form of copyright called neighboring rights that allows print media to claim compensation for the use of their content.

France has become a test case for the rules, with Google and Facebook agreeing to pay some French media outlets for articles that appear in web searches, after initial resistance.

The fines come as many publishers, writers and newsrooms seek to restrict the scraping and automatic collection of data from online content by AI services without the consent of fair remuneration.

In 2023, the New York Times sued Google rival Microsoft and OpenAI, the developer of the popular AI platform ChatGPT, for using millions of newspaper articles to train chatbots without permission.

Other EU countries have also challenged Google over news content.

Spain's competition watchdog launched an investigation into Google last year for alleged anticompetitive practices affecting news agencies and publications.

In 2022, Germany's antitrust regulator shelved an investigation into Google's News Showcase service after the tech giant made key adjustments to alleviate competition concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/20/french-regulator-hits-google-with-272m-fine-over-media-licensing-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos