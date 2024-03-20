Google chooses Kansas City for new $1 billion data center





The tech giant is expanding its presence in Kansas City. On Wednesday, Google announced plans to open a new $1 billion data center in the city. Details of the proposed data center are limited, but Google maintains that community partnerships and energy efficiency were critical to Kansas City. A company expanding its footprint in Missouri. Google's data centers help power Google Cloud, Workspace (including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more), Search, and Maps. The new data center will be located on a 500-acre site along Route 169 and Interstate 435 in Kansas City's Northland, which was acquired by Google late last year. Initial construction on the land has already begun. Company officials expect the new site to open sometime in 2025. Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he expects the project to support 1,300 jobs. Google said the data center will reportedly work with Evergy to power the site, as well as Ranger Power and DE Shaw Renewable. An investment to bring 400 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the Kansas City power grid (DESRI). Google also announced a power purchase agreement with Ranger Power and his DESRI to support his 400 megawatts of new carbon-free energy that will be provided by the Missouri-based utility. Beavertail Solar Power Plant. The deal supports Google's 2030 goal of running all data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy. In addition to the new data center, Google is also committed to expanding its skilled trades career development program in the region, offering high school students opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields that it says will earn $100,000. Contribution to the North Kansas City School District's Alternative Education STEAM Program, which aims to help people find their. Together, we will make greater use of technology and technology to give students access to innovative learning experiences. Connect students' interests with real-world problems. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to our continued relationship with Google,” said North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Daniels. Google's final announcement on Wednesday included the Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program in the Kansas City area. The STAR Pre-Employment Program is a paid training program that provides networking opportunities for participants to directly obtain employment on local construction projects. Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest growing technology markets in the country thanks to our prime services. It is home to thousands of hard-working, skilled workers,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday. “Our joint efforts with Google strongly reflect Kansas City's success in global industry and our future as an international technology capital. Google's selection of the Kansas City area supports the state's ability to attract and support world-class companies,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a Monday press release. is an example of this, it said in a press release on Monday. Monique Picou, global vice president of Google Cloud Supply Chain and Operations, said the data center is a testament to Kansas City's resources, talent and welcoming spirit.

Kansas City, Missouri —

The tech giant is expanding its presence in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Google announced plans to open a new $1 billion data center in the city.

Details about the proposed data center are limited, but Google claims community partnerships and energy efficiency were important to the company expanding its footprint in Missouri.

Google's data centers help power Google Cloud, Workspace (including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more), Search, and Maps.

The new data center will be located on 500 acres along Route 169 and Interstate 435 in Kansas City's Northland, which was acquired by Google late last year. Initial construction on the land has already begun. Company officials hope to open the new site sometime in 2025.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he expects the project to support 1,300 jobs.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Today, @Google announced an initial investment of $1 billion in a new data center in Kansas City that will support 1,300 jobs. We are proud that this data center represents our first company in Missouri and our largest investment in a single location. pic.twitter.com/4qRK3FBQdQ

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 20, 2024

Google said the data center will work with Evergy to power the site and Ranger Power and DE Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to bring 400 megawatts of carbon-free energy to Kansas City's power grid. It is being

Google also announced that it has entered into power purchase agreements with Ranger Power and DESRI to support 400 megawatts of new carbon-free energy that will be delivered from the Missouri-based Beavertail Solar Farm. also announced. The deal supports Google's 2030 goal of running all data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy.

In addition to the new data center, Google also pledged to expand its skilled trades career development program in the region and donated $100,000 to the North Kansas City School District's alternative education STEAM program aimed at supporting high school students. Then he announced. Find opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Our collaboration expands students' access to innovative learning experiences by further leveraging technology and connecting students' interests to real-world problems. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to our continued relationship with Google,” said Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Daniels.

Google's final announcements on Wednesday included an announced effort to bring the Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to the Kansas City area.

The STAR Pre-Employment Program is a paid training program that provides networking opportunities to help participants get hired directly on local construction projects.

“Kansas City is one of the fastest growing technology markets in the country thanks to our prime location, home to thousands of hard-working and skilled workers,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday. “Our joint efforts with Google continue to advance Kansas City's success in a global industry and our future as an international technology center.”

The company works with the Missouri Works Initiative and the Urban League to focus on underrepresented communities and help increase the entry-level pipeline of skilled workers.

Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release Monday that Google's selection of the Kansas City area is another example of the state's ability to attract and support world-class companies. Our skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure and excellent business environment continue to attract investment from major employers.

Monique Picou, Google's global vice president of cloud supply chain and operations, said the data center is a testament to Kansas City's resources, talent and welcoming spirit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/google-kansas-city-1-billion-dollar-data-center/60254979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos