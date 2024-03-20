Tech Talks: Bridging academia and innovation at Philadelphia's tech hub | Department of Commerce





The Department of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the growth of the innovation economy by creating events, opportunities and programs that benefit all Philadelphians. The Philadelphia Most Diverse Tech Hub (MDTH) initiative is one of the city's initiatives aimed at positioning Philadelphia as one of the nation's top and most diverse technology hubs. Since 2018, MDTH has partnered with 250 partner organizations committed to strengthening the skills of the future talent pipeline, providing resources to historically disadvantaged startups, and supporting the growth of minority-owned businesses. I have invested over $1,000.

Why this event series?

Launched in August 2023, the Tech Talks series is an opportunity to convene the tech community in Philadelphia. The purpose of each Tech Talk is to have a rich discussion with a technology company. This year, join us in:

Learn about and share available resources. Network with other technologists, founders, and technology partners. We discuss innovative ideas to grow and support Philadelphia's technology ecosystem. Connect with like-minded companies.Events that are about to happen

Join the University of Pennsylvania Department of Commerce and the Mack Institute for Innovation Management for Tech Talk: Bridging Academics and Innovation at Philadelphia's Tech Hub. This event is designed to explore and expand the opportunities for collaboration that will transform Philadelphia's technology industry into a diverse and dynamic hub of innovation.

Hear from city and federal stakeholders about their perspectives on Philadelphia's technology ecosystem and how the University of Pennsylvania can help solidify the city's future as an innovation leader. Also, hear from Pennsylvania entrepreneurs about their contributions to the local ecosystem and the benefits of starting a venture in Philadelphia.

Event details

Thursday, April 24th | 6pm

8th floor, Jon M. Huntsman Hall

3730 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

moderator

Dr. Valery Yakubovich, Executive Director, Mack Institute for Innovation Management

Panelists Tempest Carter, City of Philadelphia Director of Strategic Technology Initiatives John Swartley, University of Pennsylvania Chief Innovation Officer Jen Gilberg, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Technology and Entrepreneurship Stephen Nichtberger, MD; CEO of Cavaletta Bio. Adjunct Professor, Healthcare Management.Vagelos LSM Program Senior Research Fellow, University of Pennsylvania Agenda 6:00 PM – 6:05 PM: Welcome Remarks from the Wharton's Mack Institute 6:05 PM – 6:10 PM: Welcome Address from the City of Philadelphia 6:00 PM 10:00pm – 7:00pm: Panel Discussion 7:15pm – 8:00pm: Networking

