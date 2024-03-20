Apple eyes Google's Gemini for iPhone 16 upgrade





Apple may include Google's Gemini AI model in its next iPhone, according to a Bloomberg report published on Monday.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Apple is in talks to sign a licensing agreement with Google. Google's group of Gemini AI models could power some of the iPhone's generative AI capabilities, such as the ability to write essays or create images based on instructions. Meanwhile, Apple's AI model, which is reportedly in development, will focus on enabling features to work on the device.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Screenshot by Google/Lisa Lacey/CNET

The news comes as rival phone makers rush to introduce generative AI features into their flagship phones. According to Counterpoint Research, more than 100 million AI smartphones are expected to be shipped in 2024. Mobile phone manufacturers are racing to capitalize on the Gen AI mania that OpenAI launched in late 2022 with its hot chatbot, his ChatGPT.

The most notable upgrade to Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, which launched in January, is Galaxy AI, a collective term for Samsung's collection of new features that leverage generative AI. Galaxy AI is powered by Google's AI models, including Gemini Pro. Google's top-of-the-line smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, is now powered by Gemini Nano. Gemini Nano has features such as the ability to summarize voice-recorded conversations and suggest replies to messages on his WhatsApp typed on Google's Gboard.

However, Gemini, like other generative AI models, continues to be under development. Gemini recently came under fire for creating historically inaccurate images of people, an incident that immediately forced Google to suspend new image generation features. This fiasco is a reminder that generative AI cannot always be trusted as a valid source of information.

Read more: Why iOS 18 could be a bigger deal than the iPhone

If the agreement is forced through, it could signal that Apple is not as far along as some had hoped in advancing generative AI. The Bloomberg report also said that Apple was previously in talks with OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT.

Apple typically takes a wait-and-see approach when it comes to new technology. For example, among the major mobile phone manufacturers, only Apple is planning to release a foldable phone. But some worry that Apple risks falling behind in rapidly evolving fields like AI.

Galaxy S24 Ultra demonstrating the new Circle to Search feature, one of Samsung's popular AI-based features.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Until this year, Apple didn't stand out in the generative AI mania surrounding Big Tech. But CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings call in February that he envisions “huge opportunities for Apple with artificial intelligence and AI.” On the call, Cook said Apple “has some things we're really excited about that we'll be talking about later this year.”

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been developing its own large-scale language model since last year. But the underlying AI model, Ajax, lags behind its rivals. This could lead to Apple partnering with companies like Google and OpenAI that have more advanced AI models.

Apple's next mobile OS, iOS 18, is widely expected to debut in June, and new generative AI features will likely debut then. It remains to be seen whether these AI capabilities are powered by Google, OpenAI, or by Apple itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-eyes-googles-gemini-for-iphone-16-upgrades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos