



The first five years of a child's life are marked by first celebrations: their first birthday, first tooth, first steps, and first words. Caregivers know the feeling of watching and waiting as their child reaches milestone after milestone to ensure their health, well-being, and development, from conception to birth and beyond.

Anyone who has ever been consulted by a medical professional and told the familiar phrase, “There's some good news, and there's also bad news,” knows that world health experts say that many people die before their fifth birthday. You can understand the sense of ambivalence when it was announced that the number of children living in the United States had reached an historic low and was declining. In 2022, she will have 4.9 million people.

The bad news is that millions of children will not live to see their fifth birthday. For some people their first breath is taken away, for others it is painful and short. Pneumonia, premature birth, diarrhea, malaria, and birth complications are some of the common causes of child death, and each is preventable and treatable. Good news? More children than ever are surviving childhood. Just a few decades ago, 12.7 million children and more than 500,000 new mothers died each year.

What's your reaction? Celebrations were quiet and efforts redoubled amid renewed confidence that this could be the first of many reports showing progress in improving child survival worldwide.

From the first drones that delivered vaccines and medical supplies to remote communities to the first crypto fund within the United Nations that continues to invest in blockchain solutions to improve food and vaccine delivery, innovation is meeting challenges. We are paving the way to discovering approaches, technologies, and initiatives that can help you. Just like child mortality.

Whether it's midwives who bring children safely into the world, health workers who vaccinate children to protect them from deadly diseases, or health workers who go door-to-door to provide health and wellness, we help save lives. There is no real threat that technological advances will replace the best human beings who do. Nutritional support for children. But around the world, these professionals experience varying degrees of success in their mission to save lives.

The geographic coordinates of where a child is born should not determine whether a child will be given a birth and death certificate within the first five years of life. While this is true for millions of children today, it doesn't necessarily have to be the case for the next generation.

Research shows that child deaths in the highest-risk countries could be significantly reduced if community-based life-saving interventions reached all children everywhere.

When the public and private sectors work together to unlock the potential for innovation and accelerate progress, such interventions can reach those who need them most.

In close collaboration with Arm, Takeda, the Ethereum Foundation and the Government of Finland, the UNICEF Venture Fund invests in breakthrough technology solutions with the potential to deliver transformative results.

TheFund is a unique model of equity and inclusion in frontier technology for social impact, with an intentional focus on entrepreneurs in emerging markets and open source solutions that have the potential to accelerate outcomes for children. We conduct financial investments and mentoring investments that do not use stocks.

Funds' portfolio of healthcare solutions reaches more than 25 million children, from integrated registries for frontline healthcare workers to AI-based tools for disease detection, malnutrition, prescription tracking, and more. We have been working on national health management.

In recent years, frontier technologies pioneered by a diverse range of start-up companies based in UNICEF program countries and supported by the UNICEF Venture Fund are showing promising results for transforming child health.

Dronfies, a pioneering initiative for medical drone delivery services in Latin America, enabled 10 newborns to receive breast milk delivered by drone during its first use. This is the first of many initiatives.

Bebbo, a mobile app, provides evidence-based guidance to parents of children aged 0-6 and has helped care for 645,000 children.

AI and machine learning tools created by Avyantra facilitated neonatal sepsis scoring for 1,800 infants in India.

Using blockchain, Prescryptos e-prescription platform helped 300,000 children.

Eyebou, an AI-powered eye screening tool, has helped 5,000 children in foster care, and Neural Labs' AI-assisted respiratory disease diagnosis has helped 2,000 children. Both technologies are specifically designed to be delivered efficiently and effectively in resource-constrained environments.

25,000 children were supported by Portal Telemedicina, a platform for telemedicine and population health management.

mPower's OpenSRP-based health registry platform enrolled 24.78 million children, improving vaccination timeliness and coverage across Bangladesh.

With continued investment in sourcing, piloting, and scaling emerging technologies in medical innovation, the world's remotest communities can expect access to breakthrough life-saving interventions. Advances in technology will make preventable maternal and child deaths equally preventable.

