Game Developers Conference in San Francisco aims to improve female representation in the industry





Improving the representation of women at all levels in the video game industry will be one of the diversity discussions at the 38th Game Developers Conference this week at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

By some estimates, the majority of developers are men, but those in key roles around the world say they are making progress and finding more ways to increase women's participation.

“It's incredible that women make video games and have a cultural influence on other women,” said Laia Bee, co-founder and CEO of Pincer Games, an independent Uruguayan video game studio. “It's important,” he said. “It's important that women are represented properly and that they actually look and speak like real women.”

The 2024 rally is expected to draw more than 30,000 people per week. GDC organizers say it is the world's largest conference for gaming industry professionals and enthusiasts focused on the art and science of video game creation. The conference will feature hundreds of speakers and sessions, including one on the impact women around the world are having on the industry. Bee helped organize the panel discussion based on her passion and career in gaming, which has been going on since her childhood.

“I've been playing video games ever since I can remember,” Bea told KPIX. “It wasn't until I was a teenager that I really realized that it was seen as a male-dominated thing. Or when I went to my first video game store in my neighborhood and there were girls in there. That meant I was the only one.”

The 2024 State of the Industry Survey by GDC and website Game Developer asked 3,000 professionals a series of questions, including questions about identity. More than two-thirds of developers said their gender was male. Bee said the number of men in the industry is only increasing outside the U.S., with only 3% to 5% of leadership roles held by women. However, she has felt growth in the time she has worked in the games industry, and she believes that games are getting better, not only in terms of her work but also in terms of content.

“Before, there was very little representation of us, and sometimes it was hyper-sexualized or made to fit the male gaze rather than really representing us,” Bea said. Ta.

According to Bee, part of the need for more women in the gaming industry is because half of the people playing games are women. In her role as CEO and regional leader, she can influence both hiring and character creation. She is also the president of the Game Developers Association in Uruguay and is working to use scholarships to encourage more women in Latin America to follow similar career paths. Bee is also proud of how her studio has designed games to be more inclusive.

“We don't ask your gender, so you can choose how you want to be perceived,” she explained. “And for example, the girl in the tutorial isn't a damsel in distress; she's actually helping you. I think these little little things are going to change the way people look at video games and the way they perceive the world. ”

The panel she hosted at GDC this week brings together women from Asia, Africa, and Latin America on one stage. She says that in a time of conflict around the world, hearing about people's passions and dreams through video games is so important. Bee is inspired by what people create around the world with far fewer resources than elsewhere.

“Video games actually have the power to change the world as we perceive it, so I think that's really important and that's what keeps me here,” she said.

