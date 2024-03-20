Earth is running out of helium. The moon's treasure could be our salvation.





Seattle-based Interlune has announced $18 million in start-up funding to begin harvesting helium-3 from the moon. Private companies hope to expand mining for additional rare metals found on the moon. Earth has been in a helium shortage since her 2010, and the Moon is rich in the main isotope of helium.

Now that helium is a scarce commodity on Earth, some experts think it's time to go to the moon and collect it and bring it back. Seattle-based Interune recently announced it had raised $18 million to extract helium-3, an isotope found in helium, from the moon and return it to Earth for government and industry partners, and many It surprised the space community.

Rob Meyerson, former president of Blue Origin and founder of Interlune, said in a statement that for the first time in history, it is technically and economically feasible to extract natural resources from the moon. Interlune develops core technologies to responsibly extract and process lunar resources to serve a wide range of customers.

It all starts with Helium-3.

The situation has not improved since the US government announced a helium shortage in 2010. This gas is key to everything from quantum computing and medical imaging to fusion energy and certain national security applications. This helium shortage is currently affecting the technology sector in the United States, and as a result, Interlune is attempting to mine helium-3 from the moon and bring it back to Earth to solve the problem.

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and founder of venture firm Seven Seven Six, which led the recent investment round in Interlune, says helium will be used across a rapidly growing and potentially large industry. 3 is in high demand, it said in a statement. We invested in Interlune because access to the rich sources of helium-3 and other valuable natural resources on the moon and beyond could unlock technological advances currently hampered by insufficient supply. , or because it is accelerated.

Helium-3 is just a starting point. Interloon plans to harvest industrial metals, rare earth elements, and event water to support a long-term presence on the moon with a robust space economy.

Interloon claims to have proprietary technology that allows it to excavate and process industrial quantities of lunar soil to extract helium-3. The company says its lunar harvester is smaller, lighter and requires less power than other industry concepts, making it cheaper to transport to the moon and easier to operate once there. I am. Interloon hopes this round of funding will allow it to complete the design of its first robotic lander mission and demonstrate the concentration of resources on the moon.

Of course, Interlune must not only prove that helium-3 can be harvested on the moon's surface, but also devise a way to bring the benefits back to Earth, assuming there is an economically viable market for helium-3. not.

Helium-3 is the only resource priced enough to go to the moon and bring it back to Earth, Meyerson told Ars Technica. We have a customer who wants to buy today.

Meyerson said he believes the isotope will remain in high demand well into the future, with demand for helium not only in the computing and medical industries but also as a fuel for fusion reactors.

But first, Interlune must succeed on its first attempt. This demonstrator mission is roughly scheduled for 2026, piggybacking on a NASA Commercial Lunar Service Provider mission. Meyerson said he then hopes to have a pilot plant in place by 2028 and operational by 2030, recovering large quantities of helium-3 to support markets on Earth.

Tim Newcombe is a journalist based in the Pacific Northwest. He has covered stadiums, sneakers, gear, infrastructure, and more for a variety of publications, including Popular Mechanics. His favorite interviews include conversations with Switzerland's Roger Federer, Los Angeles' Kobe Bryant, and Portland's Tinker Hatfield.

