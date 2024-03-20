Why Google's $499 Pixel 8 is the best value phone right now





Max Buondonno/ZDNET What do you mean?

The Google Pixel 8 is on sale for $499 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, a savings of $200.

Why we recommend this deal on ZDNET Pixel 8 offers a flagship-level experience with Google's latest AI and machine learning features, all for less than $700. You can get it now for as low as $499. It's one of the best smartphone deals with fast performance, great cameras, and an Actua display. Compared to similarly priced smartphones like the Nothing Phone 2, the Pixel 8 is a great value. Much better value.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may be getting all the attention right now (especially since it's the first device to get access to Google's new Gemini AI model), but the standard Pixel 8 is the real MVP of this year's Google lineup. There is a possibility that

That's because the Pixel 8 offers one of the best combinations of specs, features, and premium design at a significantly lower price than its competitors. Furthermore, as of the end of the year, the sale price of Pixel 8 is hovering around $499.

At that price, the Pixel 8 is not only hard to ignore, it's probably the only smartphone you should consider if you're shopping on a budget. You won't find another phone like this for under $600, and it's only when you sift through the $800 and $1,000 options that you find a worthy competitor.

A big reason why this is such an attractive option is Google's latest in-house processor, the Tensor G3 chip, which powers all of the Pixel 8's AI and machine learning capabilities. Not only is it a solid replacement for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it's also a big reason why the Pixel 8 is such a great smartphone.

This chip gives Pixel 8 everything Google Pixel-like, from transcribing audio with the Recorder app to editing photos to your heart's content with the AI-powered Magic Editor. Google Assistant can also utilize her G3 to process audio more quickly and summarize web pages to make information available faster. In addition to powering Google's photo HDR pipeline and ensuring Android 14 smoothness and smoothness, the G3 is one of the most capable smartphone chips on the market. Paired with 8 GB of RAM, you'll never have a slow day.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The display is also a big reason to buy this phone. The Pixel 8's 6.2-inch Actua display is a little smaller than the Pixel 7's screen, but that makes it easier to hold with one hand. It looks great too. With Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness, this display is one of the brightest and sharpest on the market. Plus, since it's OLED, the colors are vibrant and come in plenty of deep blacks.

Look beyond the display and you'll find a great-looking phone made of aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus. Featuring Google's signature rear camera bar and thin bezels around the display, the Pixel 8 stands out among other sub-$700 phones. Also, for dust and water resistance he is IP68 certified and comes in three finishes: Obsidian (black), Hazel (greenish) and Rose (closer to a golden peach in my opinion).

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

When it comes to Pixel smartphones, we have to talk about two areas: camera and software.

On the camera front, Google has knocked it out of the park. His 50MP main shooter and his 12MP ultra-wide on the back both perform well in broad daylight and at night. This camera easily matches or exceeds what you get on the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of sharpness, detail, and sharpness. Colors are often much more accurate than on previous Pixel phones.

You'll also get all the camera features that make up the Pixel name, including astrophotography, Super ResZoom, dual exposure control, and Ultra HDR. This, along with other features like Best Take and Magic Editor, makes these cameras the smartest. Additionally, the video quality has improved significantly compared to his previous Pixel and is exactly on par with the iPhone.

On the software side, Google's Pixel experience on Android 14 continues to be my favorite way to interact with Android. It's clean and minimalistic, giving it a warm and inviting feel that no other Android skin can match. Get all the features of Android 14, including a customizable lock screen, increased security, larger fonts, and improved notifications, as well as all Pixel features like Call Screen, Now Playing, Direct My Calls, and AI-generated wallpapers. Masu. – Of course – Pixel Launcher.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

But most importantly for the software sector is Google's extended support. The company guarantees a full seven years of software support. This means that if you buy this phone, you will receive updates until 2030. This is unheard of on an Android smartphone and compares favorably with devices like the iPhone.

Pixel 8 can also last all day on a single charge thanks to its built-in 4,575mAh cell. For me, with moderate to heavy use, I usually end the day with 30-40 percent remaining in the tank. This means that even if you use your phone a little less, it could last you a day and a half. It also has Qi wireless charging as well as 30W fast charging backup.

So what are the drawbacks? Honestly, not too much. The Pixel 8 still gets pretty hot after using it for a while, which is common with Google's Tensor processors. I also wish it had a proper telephoto camera on the back. Super Resolution Zoom is useful for upscaling digitally zoomed photos, but there are limits to what it can do. Oh, I still don't trust facial recognition locks. Google now allows you to make payments using Google Pay, but it still relies on a flat image of your face for authentication.

Buying advice for Max Buondonno/ZDNETZDNET

You don't get much better value than the Pixel 8. From gorgeous displays and designs to speedy performance and amazing cameras, Google's standard flagship smartphones are uniquely designed with the perfect balance of low price and high-end features. The price is lower than other flagships.

With a retail price of $499, its closest competitors are the Galaxy S23 FE and Nothing Phone (2). These two devices are good value in your pocket, but not as much as the Pixel 8. The Phone is truly a flagship, with seven years of software support, the latest AI features, and the company's latest camera tricks. The Phone (2) and S23 FE are high-end mid-range devices with a good balance of specs and price, but they don't feel as premium as the Pixel.

Anyone shopping for an Android smartphone under $600, let alone under $700, should take a look at the Pixel 8. Its value is simply incredible and it is one of the best smartphones of this year.

