Technological apocalypse panic caused by AI boosters, military tacticians, and movies





There have been so many hands tied and tensions running high over how so-called artificial intelligence is going to destroy the world. Anxiety will only worsen as a result of a US State Department-commissioned report on the security risks of weaponized AI.

Whether these messages come from war games or popular movies like The Terminator, there are reports that digital simulations show AI unnecessarily favoring the nuclear option, or that AI overhumans. There's one thing in all of these scenarios: the idea that you can assess the nuclear threat sooner. Commonality: Ends with the nuke (almost) going off because the computer had the ability to pull the trigger or convinced a human to do so by simulating an impending nuclear threat. The perceived risks of AI go beyond handing over “control” to a computer, and include the possibility that sophisticated algorithmic systems could bypass cybersecurity measures or trick people into using realistic voice, text, images, video, or digital impersonation. It also arises from the ability to manipulate or social engineer.

But there is one simple way to avoid many of these and prevent self-inflicted ruin. That is, it does not give computers the ability to launch destructive weapons. This means denying the algorithm final decision-making authority, but at the same time ensuring that some types of generative AI cannot be used to disguise or simulate instructions that could launch an attack. , it also means incorporating protocols and safeguards. It's so simple that he's the only person to propose the radical idea that we just don't incorporate computer decision-making into many important decisions, from determining human freedom to launching first or retaliatory strikes with nuclear weapons. (or not the first) people.

First, let's define some terms. First, I use the term “artificial intelligence” purely for convenience, even though it is a problematic term that protects human agency from criticism. This is because it is the term most commonly used by vendors and government agencies to explain their decisions. What we're talking about here is an algorithmic system that is fed a huge amount of historical or hypothetical information and uses probability and context to predict what outcome it expects based on the data it feeds. Select whether Learn how training an algorithmic chatbot on posts from social media resulted in the chatbot spouting racist rhetoric based on its training. Predictive policing algorithms also reaffirm racially biased policing by sending police to areas that are already patrolled or where police make the majority of arrests. is also depicted. Looking at the data, it appears that crime only occurs in that neighborhood because police typically don't arrest people in other neighborhoods. Joy Buolamwini, an AI expert and engineer, said: “With the introduction of AI systems, at first we thought we were looking in a mirror, but now we think we are looking at a kaleidoscope of distortions…because we believe Technology takes us into the future, but it actually takes us back from the advances that have already been made.”

Military tactics should not encourage the use of AI

As EFF wrote in 2018, the military must be careful not to buy into the machine learning hype while overlooking warning labels. There is a lot to be done with machine learning, but there are many reasons to move it away from things like target selection, fire control, and most command, control, and intelligence (C2I) roles in the near future and beyond. (Read EFF's full 2018 white paper: The Cautious Path to Advantage: How Militaries Should Plan for AI here)

In the military, as in the case of law enforcement, there must be a compelling mandate to constantly innovate in order to assert technological superiority (from eager companies wanting to make money on defense contracts). (not to mention marketing). However, integrating technology just for the sake of innovation creates a huge risk of unexpected danger. AI-enhanced targeting can get things wrong. AI can be tricked and deceived. It can be hacked. And giving AI the power to escalate armed conflict, especially on a global or nuclear scale, may just trigger the much-feared AI apocalypse that humans can avert by simply pressing a button. yeah.

We have previously written about how it is necessary for police to ban attempts to arm robots (remotely controlled or autonomous) in the home for the same reason. The idea of ​​so-called autonomy between machines and robots creates a false sense of agency, allowing them to accidentally target the wrong person or misread the signs of an incoming missile and launch a nuclear weapon in response. The idea that computers are solely responsible for things like this obscures who is really at fault. Humans let computers make decisions, but humans also train the programs that make decisions.

AI does what we tell it to do

In the words of linguist Emily Bender, AI, especially its text-based applications, is a probabilistic parrot that interprets what we teach it as determined by random, probabilistic distributions. It means that it echoes back to us. That is, you give it material to learn, it learns, and it draws conclusions and makes decisions based on that historical data set. If you tell an algorithmic model that when it initially mistakes a flock of birds for an incoming missile, and a missile is fired, 9 times out of 10 a nation will launch a retaliatory attack, that's exactly what it will do .

To that end, AI scholar Kate Crawford argues that AI is neither artificial nor intelligent. Rather, artificial intelligence is embodied, made from natural resources, fuels, human labor, infrastructure, logistics, history, and classification, and is also material. Without extensive data sets and predefined rules and rewards, AI systems lack autonomy, rationality, and the ability to discern anything. In fact, artificial intelligence as we know it is entirely dependent on much broader political and social structures. And because building AI at scale requires capital, and the way AI systems are optimized is ultimately designed to serve existing dominant interests.

AI does what we tell it to do. It mimics the decisions we are taught to make through assumptions or historical data. This means, again, that we are not powerless against the coming AI apocalypse. Teach the AI ​​how to operate. We give it control of escalation, weapons, and military response. I can't do that.

Governing AI means regulating its use, not making it secret

Part of a recent report commissioned by the U.S. Department of State on the weaponization of AI included one alarming recommendation to make the inner workings of AI more secretive. To prevent algorithms from being tampered with or manipulated, the full report (as summarized by Time magazine) states that a new government regulator in charge of AI will criminalize disclosing the inner workings of AI and Some have suggested that they should be subject to prison sentences. This means that how AI works in daily life and how governments use AI can never be open source and will always exist within a black box to inform their decisions. It means that the dataset cannot be trained. Much of our lives, from the criminal justice system to employment, is already dominated by automated decision-making, and criminalizing the only way people know how those systems are trained That seems counterproductive and wrong.

Exposing the inner workings of AI draws more eyes to how the system works, making it easier, if not easier, to discover manipulation and tampering. Not to mention, it may also reduce the bias and harm that skewed training datasets create in the first place.

conclusion

Machine learning and algorithmic systems are useful tools, and we are just beginning to tap into their potential, but we need to understand what these technologies are and are not. They are not artificial or intelligent. It does not represent another way of knowing that occurs naturally, independent of the human mind. People build these systems and train them to achieve desired results. Even if the results from AI are unexpected, their origins can usually be found somewhere in the data systems on which the AI ​​was trained. Understanding this will go a long way in responsibly shaping how and when we deploy AI, especially in defense contracting, and hopefully alleviate some of our collective sci-fi panic. .

This doesn’t mean people won’t weaponize AI, which is already being used in the form of political disinformation and realistic impersonation. But the solution is not to outlaw AI completely, nor is it to hand over the keys to nuclear weapons to computers. We need a common-sense system that respects innovation, regulates the uses rather than the technology itself, and doesn't let panic, AI boosters, or military tacticians dictate when and how critical systems are placed under autonomous control. is required.

