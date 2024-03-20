Mustafa Suleiman: New head of Microsoft AI concerned about his dealings | Technology





Like many artificial intelligence pioneers, Mustafa Suleiman has expressed concerns about the technology that has played a key role in its development.

Speaking at last year's global AI safety summit, the 39-year-old Briton said development may need to be paused towards the end of the decade. I don't rule it out. And at some point in the next five years or so, he said, we'll have to take a very serious look at that issue.

Mr. Suleiman will now ponder that question as head of a new AI division within Microsoft, a superpower in this field thanks to a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot. In his new role, he will have to balance prudence with the desire to innovate and commercialize.

Andrew Rogoiski, of the Institute for Human-Centered AI at the University of Surrey, said Suleiman's reasons for joining Microsoft were probably straightforward. If you're really concerned about the safety of AI, you can just yell from the sidelines and hope someone will listen to you, or you can be in the middle of it all, and perhaps the world's leading AI. They can also influence important corporate decisions, he said.

But like other experts who warn about the threat of AI, Suleiman also celebrates its potential. His award-nominated book, The Coming Wave, explores how emerging technologies such as AI and synthetic biology are leading to amazing new medical advances and clean energy breakthroughs, and not just new businesses. It says it will create new industries and improved quality of life in almost every conceivable area.

The flip side of this is that it could pose an existential threat to nation-states, serious enough to disrupt or overturn the current geopolitical order. Suleiman added: “They expose the world to massive AI-powered cyberattacks, automated wars that can destroy countries, orchestrate pandemics, and forces that appear both unaccountable and all-powerful. It opens the way to things.”

Suleiman will be chief executive of a new organization called Microsoft AI, which will focus on the U.S. company's consumer products and research, including the Copilot chatbot and the new Bing browser, which uses ChatGPT's underlying technology. Several senior employees from Suleymans Inflection AI startup, which is developing generative AI tools for enterprises, will also join the new Microsoft division.

Suleiman grew up in north London, the son of a Syrian taxi driver and a British nurse. He dropped out of Oxford University at the age of 19 and co-founded his AI laboratory DeepMind in 2010 with his friends Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg.

DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014 for $400 million and is now the core of Google's AI efforts, merging with another division to become Google DeepMind under Hassabis' leadership.

It is a computer system that performs tasks typically associated with intelligent beings, such as creating the AlphaGo AI program that beat the world's best players at Go, a Chinese board game, and creating the AlphaFold project, a Chinese board game. has been at the center of several breakthrough advances in AI, a term used to refer to AI. Proteins fold into 3D shapes. This process has paved the way for breakthroughs in areas such as tackling disease.

Suleiman was placed on administrative leave from DeepMind in 2019 after complaints about his management style, but he later apologized, admitting that he had been very demanding and very unforgiving. , left Google in 2022, founded Inflexion in the same year, and raised its business valuation to $4 billion in 2023. .

His joining Microsoft reflects the UK's position in the AI ​​talent market. The UK itself currently imports more AI talent than it exports, according to a report by Zeki, which tracks the global AI jobs market.

Mustafa Suleiman's hire fits into a long-standing trend of major US technology companies recruiting top UK AI talent, said Zekis chief executive Tom Hurd. But over the past two years, the UK has started attracting more top AI talent than it is losing, especially top female AI scientists and engineers.

Dame Wendy Hall, a distinguished professor of computer science at the University of Southampton, said the news about Suleiman shows there is demand for UK AI talent at executive level, but that there is no need for complacency. He says there is.

There must always be a focus on the early stages of development, and this means fostering relevant skills such as AI and mathematics at school, apprenticeship, university and PhD levels.

