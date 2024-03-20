Art in the cloud: How Framestore uses cloud technology to redefine visual effects





The intersection of art and technology

Art in the Cloud is a new multiplatform series from Microsoft that explores the intersection of art and technology. Through conversations with the world's leading organizations and individuals, we explore how they are harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure and high-performance computing to enable their artistic and creative practices.

The seed for Art in the Cloud began with a conversation with an Azure customer who was working on the largest film in history and had technical challenges related to the artistic creation process. During those discussions, we learned that behind our clouds lies an incredible story of culture, art, and magic. I wanted to learn more, dig deeper, and explore how Azure and technology infrastructure enable culture and enable limitless innovation.

art on the cloud

Explore the intersection of art and technology

A new storytelling series about innovation in the arts

This series was born out of a desire to have longer, candid, artistic conversations about how technology and art come together in unique ways. The conversation is light-hearted, touching on changes in technology, artistic intent, AI, and more.

My background as host of Art in the Cloud reflects the work we explore, combining both art and technology. I believe in the power of stories to change our understanding of the world and have previously performed in theaters in the West End. A few years later, I took my passion for storytelling into technology and started an augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) creative studio at Harvard Business School, then worked at Microsoft.

We are in a period of great change and transformation for the creative sector, and it is important to have meaningful conversations about the role technology will play.

Art in the Cloud begins with Framestore, an Oscar-winning, global visual effects (VFX) studio founded in the UK. Explore how Azure can be used to bring flexibility and scale to rendering pipelines for movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Barbie, Paddington, Deadpool, and Wolverine.

Framestore: Award-winning VFX in the cloud

The VFX industry is at the forefront of technological innovation and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in film, television, advertising, and immersive experiences. In recent years, the big shift to cloud computing has revolutionized the way studios operate, allowing unprecedented levels of flexibility, scalability, and collaboration. This move to the cloud represents not only an evolution in computing power, but also a fundamental shift in how creative projects are conceived, executed, and delivered.

Among the pioneers of this transformation is Framestore, a creative studio that embraces the potential of cloud technology to redefine the future of VFX. With over 3,000 storytellers and innovators, Framestore is a truly global company with studios in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Melbourne, and Mumbai. Framestore has embarked on a journey with Azure Cloud Services to enable new levels of creativity and efficiency. This collaboration allows Framestore to more fluidly navigate the complexities of real-world production, changing the planning and resource allocation pressures associated with traditional large-scale creative projects.

Integrating Azure Cloud Services into Framestore operations has changed the way projects are rendered. Traditionally, studios have relied on on-premises infrastructure, which is robust but has limited flexibility and requires significant investment in servers and systems that run 24 hours a day. Moving burst rendering scenarios to cloud computing with Azure not only alleviated these challenges, but also introduced nearly infinite scalability. This means Framestore can now burst rendering power across major sites around the world, ensuring artists have the resources they need, when they need them, without the constraints of physical infrastructure.

Additionally, the adoption of cloud technology has had a significant impact on Framestore's cost management and operational efficiency. By leveraging Azure, Framestore can dynamically adjust computing resources to optimize rendering costs, one of a studio's most important expenses. This flexibility allows Framestore to remain competitive and manage resources in the most cost-effective manner for business operations. The global connectivity facilitated by Azure means Framestore artists can collaborate seamlessly regardless of their physical location, fostering a more integrated creative environment.

Mel Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Framestore, said: “When Framestore won the Oscar for Gravity in 2014, we were working on a small number of film projects a year and just beginning to expand our global footprint. Today, we have more than 30 films in production at any given time. Working on major motion pictures and episodic productions, we've tripled in size as a company, with more than 3,000 employees across eight studios and four continents. Our artists work around the world “Being able to work at speed and scale while collaborating seamlessly with colleagues is critical to delivering blockbuster projects and pushing creative and technical boundaries.”

The collaboration between Framestore and Azure Cloud Services demonstrates the immense potential of cloud computing in the creative industries and new integration of technology into the creative industries.

See more art in the cloud

Stay tuned for more episodes of Art in the Cloud as we collaborate with a wide range of technologists, artists and creators from different regions to explore how their work and technology shapes creative outcomes . Dive deeper into the innovative ways these people leverage technological tools to enhance their artistry, push boundaries, and explore new realms of creativity.

We'll be featuring more episodes in the future, so stay tuned for more stories and discoveries born at the intersection of technology and art.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-cloud/blog/2024/03/20/art-in-the-cloud-how-framestore-uses-cloud-technology-to-redefine-visual-effects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos