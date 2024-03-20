T-Mobile Un-Carrier All-Star Spotlight: Dr. Jie Hui





Part of a series that profiles five T-Mobile women in 5G who are some of the biggest names in the tech world who are creating a promising future for wireless connectivity.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / T-MobileDr. Jie Hui T-Mobile Digital Innovation Lab (InLab) Director

Dr. Jie Hui has 20 years of experience in technology innovation, mobile devices, technology product development, infrastructure engineering, and big data analytics, and has helped T-Mobile generate over $200 million in business impact. . Since joining her Un-carrier 14 years ago, her research on innovative technologies and methods has earned her 39 U.S. patents (11 pending!) and… is proudly displayed as part of the patent shrine in our office.

Jie has been at the forefront of T-Mobile's exploration of generative AI as one of the company's most innovative leaders.

In addition to his impressive technical accomplishments, Jie is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. She actively mentors and supports aspiring professionals, especially women, empowering them to break barriers and conquer the world of technology.

“Before, I used to be self-conscious that I might be the only woman in the room, but now, the more I see my peers striving for the same goal, the more I'm less conscious of gender.” says. “What I want to teach young engineers and technologists is that if you have an idea in your heart that you believe in and are passionate about, go for it. People will feel that energy and follow. If you're feeling embarrassed because you think you're a small woman, people will feel that way.You have to do the internal work first.Supporting women is part of that job. I believe it has a lot to do with helping people get started.”

Ultimately, Jie wants to bring magic to people through innovations that make their lives more enjoyable, richer and more fulfilling.

Check out more multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Information: Public Relations Contact: T-Mobile Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile Email: [email protected]

story continues

Source: T-Mobile

View the original press release at accesswire.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/t-mobile-un-carrier-star-134500116.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos